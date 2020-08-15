Register
08:25 GMT15 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A naval officer looks up at the fluttering White ensign flag hoisted at the stern during the Commissioning Ceremony for the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base in Portsmouth, southern England on December 7, 2017.

    HMS Trent: Britain’s $130-Million Warship Fails to Join NATO Mission After Breakdown

    © AFP 2020 / Ricahrd Pohle
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    220
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0f/1080176744_0:0:3356:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_c9b0eebde946ab008530171e962606ba.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202008151080176653-hms-trent-britains-130-million-warship-fails-to-join-nato-mission-after-breakdown/

    The River-class offshore patrol vessel was commissioned on 3 August and deployed to patrol the Mediterranean as part of NATO’s Operation Sea Guardian. The ship was forced to return to the Gibraltar, its first port of call, this week due to an unidentified defect.

    The HMS Trent, a state-of-the-art new British Royal Navy warship, is now stuck in Gibraltar, less than two weeks into her maiden voyage.

    The patrol vessel made an unplanned return to Gibraltar on Thursday, just 14 hours after departing from the port and facing technical issues at sea.

    The Royal Navy has confirmed the news, telling The Sun that the HMS Trent had suffered a “defect” and was awaiting the delivery of spare parts. The newspaper identified the problem as engine failure.

    The 90-metre-long ship has been photographed being dragged back into port by tugs.

    “She was on her way to the eastern Med when something went wrong at sea. The captain turned her round. They managed to get back to the Bay of Gibraltar under their own steam but then they called out the tugs to help her into the harbour,” a source told The Sun.

    “Patrol vessels are nimble ships and it was a really calm day. She shouldn’t need tugs to berth.”

    The HMS Trent made her maiden call to the Gibraltar on 9 August. She was deployed to patrol the Central and Eastern Mediterranean Sea as part of Operation Sea Guardian, a NATO effort to tackle maritime terrorism as well as arms smuggling and human trafficking.

    The ship, which cost an estimated £100 million ($130m), was commissioned in Portsmouth on 3 August by the UK-based defence company BAE Systems.

    ​This is not the first Royal Navy warship to have witnessed embarrassing technical failures recently. The much-praised six Type 45 guided-missile destroyers had spent years at the dock awaiting expensive refits after their engines were found to be too sensitive to hot temperatures.

    Those six ships spent a combined total of just 649 days at sea last year, the Ministry of Defence revealed in June. One of them, the HMS Dauntless, has sailed just six days since 2016 and will not be deployed for another year.

    In July 2019, Britain’s new aircraft ­carrier, the HMS Queen Elizabeth, was forced to return to port after springing a leak.

    Tags:
    breakdown, United Kingdom, warship, Royal Navy, NATO, Sea Guardian operation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse