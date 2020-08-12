Register
08:49 GMT12 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    India's Domestically-Produced Armed Helicopter Operating Near Chinese Border

    India Deploys Domestically-Produced Armed Helicopters to Contested Ladakh on Chinese Border

    © Photo : HAL
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 33
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080141867_0:98:3068:1824_1200x675_80_0_0_3e61c83c1f37e55b86208862dfd31007.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202008121080141690-india-deploys-domestically-produced-armed-helicopters-to-contested-ladakh-on-chinese-border/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India has deployed fighter jets, transport aircraft, and thousands of additional troops to the Ladakh region to counter movement by the People's Liberation Army. The two Asian giants have failed to reach a consensus on disengagement in Pangong Tso and Depsang Valley after six rounds of military-level talks.

    Boosting its air combat capability in the Ladakh region, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed locally-developed armed helicopters carrying 70mm guns, unguided rockets, cluster bombs, and other weaponry. 

    "In light of the prevailing situation on the border, two Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) have been deployed for operations at high altitude (Leh sector) at short notice to support IAF missions", the developer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited said on Wednesday.

    The 5.5-tonne class LCH is capable of carrying four French-made Mistral air-to-air missiles on each wing that can intercept a target at a range of up to 6.5 kilometres.

    India's Domestically-Produced Armed Helicopter Operating Near Chinese Border
    © Photo : HAL
    India's Domestically-Produced Armed Helicopter Operating Near Chinese Border

    HAL mentioned that the helicopter is operating in a high altitude location in a forward area, demonstrating its quick deployment prowess in extreme temperatures.

    Terming it "the lightest attack helicopter in the world", HAL chief R Madhavan underscored that it meets the specific and unique requirements of the Indian Armed Forces. The twin-engine LCH is not only lighter than the American AH-64E Apache attack helicopter but also comes at half the price, i.e. less than $35 million per unit.

    India's Domestically-Produced Armed Helicopter Operating Near Chinese Border
    © Photo : HAL
    India's Domestically-Produced Armed Helicopter Operating Near Chinese Border

    The Indian Air Force has already deployed its Chinook and Apache attack helicopters to the region.

    Status of India-China Border Conflict

    The sixth round of commander-level talks between India and China on 9 August failed to make progress over sticking points such as the withdrawal of Chinese troops from the Depsang Valley and Pangong Tso region along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), government sources in New Delhi told Sputnik.

    FILE PHOTO: An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district on June 18, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Danish Ismail
    Failure to Disengage, Military Build-Up Indicate No Quick Fix to Border Dispute Between India, China
    The sources added that in the coming days joint secretary-level talks could be held to diffuse the situation, which has been tense since April 2020 when the two sides accused each other of transgressing the perceived border in the Ladakh region. In a violent clash on 15 June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley. 

    Despite foreign minister-level talks and six rounds of military-level consultations, the two countries continue to build up their military strength in case of a possible limited war-like situation in the Ladakh region.

    Related:

    India Reportedly Kicks Off Military Combat Drills Near Border With China
    Boeing Delivers Five Apache Combat Helicopters to India Amid Heightened Tensions with China
    Tags:
    Indian Air Force (IAF), China, Ladakh region, combat helicopters
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    History Schmistory
    History Schmistory
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse