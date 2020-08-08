Register
15:42 GMT08 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Marines participate in a platoon assault drill as a part of Exercise Cold Response 16 on range U-3 in Frigard, Norway, Feb. 23, 2016

    Pentagon Announces New Model for Marine Deployment in Norway

    © Photo : Cpl. Rebecca Floto
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 07
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107853/90/1078539092_0:0:3073:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_96939da4d77f647aed1696fa745099b8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202008081080103272-pentagon-announces-new-model-for-marine-deployment-in-norway/

    The US military began deploying Marines in Norway on a rotational basis in early 2017, and increasing their numbers from 330 to 700 in 2018. Russia called the deployments “unfriendly,” and warned that they would not “remain without consequences.”

    The Marine Corps has announced changes to its Norway deployment policy starting in October, with the previous deployments lasting six months expected to be replaced with shorter “episodic” rotations, spokesman Maj. Adrian J.T. Rankine-Galloway has announced.

    “Effective October 2020, US Marines will shift to an episodic deployment model in order to better synchronize their arctic training with Norwegian forces and to allow for increased operational flexibility for the Marine Corps,” Rankine-Galloway said in a statement.

    “We are not drawing down and, at times, will have a greater number of Marines here than before,” the spokesman stressed. “This new deployment model contributes to a more lethal and capable Marine Corps, which supports the National Defence Strategy and, by extension, the capabilities of the NATO Alliance to defend against threats from peer competitors,” he added.

    The Marines expect to deploy some 400 Marines in Norway between October and December, with a second contingent of about 1,000 troops expected to replace them between January and March 2021.

    “The transition of US Marine Corps deployment models is unrelated to US force posture adjustments in Germany,” Rankine-Galloway insisted, adding that the Corps is looking to increase training as a naval expeditionary force, balancing it out with Arctic warfare training.

    The announcement comes following a report last week by the Barents Observer that as few as 20 Marines may be left in Norway following a planned redeployment.

    Earlier, Norwegian media reported that the US Marine Corps was being redefined as a maritime force with a reduced priority for land combat, to allow them to deploy in potential global hot spots such as the South China Sea. As such, the force will get rid of its contingent of tanks and other heavy equipment, with troop numbers expected to be cut by 12,000.

    POSANDMOEN, Norway - U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 post security during Exercise Joint Viking in Norway March 9, 2017. The Marine Corps’ position in Norway leverages its maritime expeditionary capabilities and those of British, Norwegian and Dutch allies.
    DoD/Sgt. Patricia Claypool-Morris
    US Marines in Norway

    Norway and Russia share a 195.7 km land border, and a 23.2 km maritime border. In 2018, after the Pentagon more than doubled the contingent of Marines stationed in the Nordic nation, the Russian Embassy warned that “such actions…make Norway less predictable, and can increase tensions, cause an arms race and lead to destabilizing the situation in Northern Europe.” The Marine deployment ended nearly 70 years of post-WWII policy by Oslo not to station other NATO troops on its territory unless it was attacked or threatened with attack.

    The shift in Norwegian deployment strategy follows the Pentagon’s announcement last month that it would be drawing down its deployment in Germany, with 11,900 troops expected to be redeployed (5,600 of them to other NATO nations, and 6,400 sent back home to the United States). The Germany redeployment began despite bipartisan opposition in Congress, with President Donald Trump justifying the move by accusing Berlin of failing to pay its share for defence, and criticizing the German government for buying Russian gas instead of more expensive US LNG. About 24,000 US troops will stay behind in Germany after the redeployment. US forces have been stationed in the country since 1945.

    Related:

    Norway Halts 'Cold Response' Military Exercise Over Coronavirus Fears - US EUCOM
    US B-2 Bombers Conducted Maiden Mission With Norway’s F-35s Over Iceland
    'Not a Priority': Norway Misses US, UK Drill Off Its Arctic Coast
    US Marine Corps to Send More Troops to Norway During Drills
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combo of handout satellite images courtesy of Cnes 2020 released on 5 August 2020 by Airbus DS shows a view of the port of Beirut on 25 January 2020 (L) and on 5 August 2020, a day after a blast in a warehouse in the port of the Lebanese capital.
    Satellite Images of Beirut Port Before and After Deadly Blast
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse