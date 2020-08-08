United Launch Services, SpaceX Awarded Over $650 Million for Space Launch Program

"United Launch Services LLC, Centennial, Colorado, has been awarded task orders for $337,000,000 for the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 2 contract... Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Hawthorne, California, has been awarded task orders for $316,000,000 for the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 2 contract", the release said on Friday.
The work on the contract is to be performed in Centennial, Colorado; Cape Canaveral Space Force Station; and Hawthorne and Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, the release added. March 2028 is defined as the completion data for the work.
According to the release, the NSSL Phase 2 contract is a contract for launch service procurements supporting launches planned between fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2027.
The contract includes early integration studies, launch service support, fleet surveillance, launch vehicle production, mission integration, mission launch operations, mission assurance, spaceflight worthiness, and mission unique activities for each mission.
All comments
Show new comments (0)