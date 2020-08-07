Russian Arms Industry Giant Almaz-Antey to Present New Military Equipment at Army-2020 Forum

Russian Arms Industry concern Almaz-Antey, the official partner of the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2020, is set to showcase new military equipment at the Army-2020 Forum, the company’s press service said.
"It is going to be the first open display of some products," the press service noted. One such premiere will be the Antey-4000 anti-aircraft missile system. Another new product will be the 51P6E2 launcher, which is designed to combat ballistic targets as part of a promising non-strategic missile defence system.
According to the holding’s press service, the company’s joint exhibition stand will also display civilian products and solutions as part of the implementation of national projects.
The press service quoted Yan Novikov, CEO of Concern VKO Almaz-Antey, as saying that this forum is a key exhibition, a platform for the company to interact with both state customers, primarily the Russian Ministry of Defence, and with foreign partners and potential customers.
He pointed out that the conclusive and timely meeting of contract obligations under the state defence order is of particular importance for the holding.
According to Alexander Vedrov, VKO Almaz-Antey Deputy CEO for production and technological policy, the company engages in production and technological competencies which are specifically-designed for Russia.
"We are ready to fully participate in all aspects of cooperation with partners, and we invite all interested parties to apply for joint development and production of civilian products," the company’s press service said, citing Vedrov.
