Register
14:48 GMT01 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Soviet ground-based laser. Illustration from 1980s Defense Intelligence Agency publication 'Soviet Military Power'.

    Star Wars 2? UK Media Claims Russia Has ‘Reignited’ Space Arms Race, But Ignores US Spending Spree

    © Wikipedia / Edward L. Cooper
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202008011080033634-star-wars-2-uk-media-claims-russia-has-reignited-space-arms-race-but-ignores-us-spending-spree/

    Last week, the US’s new Space Force accused Russia of testing an anti-satellite weapon from one of its orbiting satellites. The Russian Foreign Ministry dismissed the claims as “propaganda,” and urged “our US and British colleagues to show professionalism” and “sit down for talks.”

    Russia’s alleged July 15 satellite weapons test is responsible for reigniting fears of a new space-based arms race, The Financial Times has reported, citing US officials and Washington-based think tank analysts.

    “To be clear, Moscow and Beijing have already turned space into a warfighting domain,” Christopher Ford, assistant secretary as the State Department’s Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation,” was quoted as saying.

    Calling Russia “the most prominent space mischief-maker right now,” Ford alleged that last month’s alleged test was Moscow’s second recent space-based projectile-firing satellite weapons trial following a similar reported test earlier this year.

    UK Space Directorate chief Air Vice-Marshal Harvey Smyth chimed in to echo US concerns, suggesting that Russian actions like the alleged satellite weapons test “threaten the peaceful use of space” and could lead to debris damaging nearby satellites.

    Moscow has rejected the allegations regarding the alleged weapons test, with the Foreign Ministry urging Washington and London to come to the negotiating table for talks, and the Kremlin emphasizing that Russia remains committed to the full demilitarization of space.

    Nonetheless, FT says it’s the reported Russian weapons test last month, and not similar actions like the US’s 2008 shootdown of its own National Reconnaissance Office Satellite by a warship, or countless similar space-based weapons tests by China, India and other nations in recent years, that has “reignited international concerns that space is becoming a new battleground for strategic global supremacy – harking back to the late US president Ronald Reagan’s ‘Star Wars’ plans for space-based military assets.”

    Defense Intelligence Agency illustration of an anti-satellite weapon from the publication 'Soviet Military Power'.
    © Photo : Defense Intelligence Agency.
    Defense Intelligence Agency illustration of an anti-satellite weapon from the publication 'Soviet Military Power'.

    Russian Space-Based Arms Control Proposals Ignored

    The newspaper begrudgingly acknowledges that Russia proposed a draft treaty on weapons in outer space over a decade ago, with the proposed agreement, developed together with China, entitled the ‘Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space,’ and presented to the Conference on Disarmament in 2008.

    The agreement would require parties to refrain from the deployment of any objects ‘carrying any type of weapon into orbit’, or installing space-based weapons systems and threatening the use of force against objects in outer space. 2014, Russia sponsored a resolution at the United Nations on banning a space-based arms race, with 126 countries voting in favour, and only 4, including the US, Israel, Ukraine and Georgia voting against. In 2016, Moscow also committed at the Conference on Disarmament not to be the first nation to deploy any type of weapon in outer space.

    Nevertheless, the Russian/Chinese proposal has languished, chiefly due to resistance from the United States. Todd Harrison, a space security expert at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, told the FT that the proposal is unlikely to ever be materialized because “every country involved will try to come up with a self-serving definition” of what constitutes a space weapon.

    An official briefed on the Vienna nuclear disarmament talks told the newspaper that the very concept of prohibiting weapons in space was “misleading,” and that what Washington is looking for “is rules of the road…how we’re going to treat and manage systems in space.”

    Beyza Unal, a senior research fellow at Chatham House, a London-based security and international affairs think tank, says the fact that “Russia and the US do not speak the same language when it comes to what is considered a ‘peaceful action’ in outer space…creates a big challenge” when it comes to formulating any type of treaty.

    Star Wars, Part II

    The threat of the deployment of weapons in outer space goes back to 1983, when US President Ronald Reagan unveiled his ‘Star Wars’ missile defence concept, including space-based lasers and other projectiles to shoot down Soviet intercontinental ballistic missiles and thus provide America with the ability to strike without fear of retaliation. The idea was partially scrapped by the Clinton administration in the early 1990s, but gained new impetus in the early 2000s after President George W. Bush withdrew the United States from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty with Russia, and began funding efforts for sea and land-based interceptor missiles placed near Russia’s borders.

    An artist's concept shows an earth-generated laser beam being reflected toward a high altitude target by a space-based mirror
    © AP Photo /
    An artist's concept shows an earth-generated laser beam being reflected toward a high altitude target by a space-based mirror

    In early 2019, President Trump unveiled a new space-based missile defence initiative, once again including laser and space-based platforms, “to ensure that we can detect and destroy any missile launched against the United States anywhere, anytime, anyplace.”

    The Trump administration established Space Force as an independent branch of the US military in December 2019, with the force currently consisting of about 10,000 personnel and 77 satellites, with more personnel and capabilities to be added at a later date. Space Force has already received $2.4 billion in initial procurement funding, and is expected to receive another $15.4 billion in 2021.

    Although Space Force is currently tasked with the defence of US interests in space, including America’s sprawling network of military and intelligence-gathering satellites, its missions also include “deter[ing] aggression in, from, and to space,” and “conduct[ing] space operations,” leading some observers to suggest that Space Force could be used to operate a future space-based missile defence program as well.

    President Trump appeared to indicate as much in a speech last year when, immediately after praising Space Force for “leading the way” in the “new warfighting domain” of space, he promised that his upcoming military budget would “invest in a space-based missile defence layer” for both offensive and defensive purposes. “We will terminate any missile launches from anywhere, even if it’s a mistake. We will ensure enemy missiles find no sanctuary. This is the direction I am heading,” he said.

    Related:

    US Eyes Communications Channel With Russia on Space Activities, Assistant Secretary Ford Says
    UK Defence Secretary Stresses Need for Policy Review After Alleged Russian Space Arms Test
    Russia to Create Several Space Robots, Only One to Be Sent to ISS, Designer Says
    Iranian Satellite Once Derided as ‘Tumbling Webcam in Space’ Snaps Pics of US’s Largest Mideast Base
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A muslim girl attends Eid al-Adha prayers at the Thai Islamic Center amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 July 2020.
    Muslim Celebrations of Eid al-Adha Around the Globe Amid Pandemic
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse