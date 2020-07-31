Israel, US Sign Document on Joint Air Defence Military Cooperation

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) and the US military have signed a document that provides for the partnership between the states in the air defence field, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said.
The US Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) and Israel’s Iron Dome are both anti-ballistic missile defence systems, which are designed to intercept and shoot down short-, medium- and intermediate-range aircraft devices.
The IDF also praised the longstanding cooperation between Israel and the United States.
IAF officers, led by Air Defence Division commander, Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav, held a video conference with members of the US European Command, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing the IDF statement.
The US has provided Israel with extensive support in political, economic and military directions. The two states also coordinate joint military exercises and weapons development, as well as some other scientific and cultural exchanges.
With the backing of the United States, the expanding of sovereignty over the West Bank and the Jordan Valley was among the top declarations of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's campaign.
All comments
Show new comments (0)