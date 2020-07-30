Register
21:04 GMT30 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Army Soldier silhouette on mission in Iraq

    US Lawmakers Demand 'Immediate' Action From Navy Chief Over Alleged Naval Sex Trafficking Scandal

    US Air Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107829/10/1078291040_0:0:2100:1182_1200x675_80_0_0_77d895c8ee180a2d0dc8b592d63c47a9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202007301080019600-us-lawmakers-demand-immediate-action-from-navy-chief-over-alleged-naval-sex-trafficking-scandal/

    US lawmakers are calling on Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite to explain how the service is responding to allegations that US sailors were involved in the commercial sex trade in Bahrain.

    "We request immediate information on the steps you have taken to remedy the deplorable circumstances in Bahrain, combat the broader culture that allowed these crimes to flourish, and ensure that justice is delivered to trafficking survivors and their family members," Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) wrote in a letter sent to Braithwaite on Tuesday, Military.com reported.

    In the letter, the senators call on Braithwaite to explain how the Navy has improved anti-trafficking training after investigations by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) found that US sailors were housing prostitutes in their Bahrain apartments, seizing the women’s passports, taking a portion of their earnings and profiting from a sex trade “that serviced shipmates who lived on the island or came ashore during port calls,” as described by a June 16 Military Times report titled “Tinder, Sailor, Hooker, Pimp: The US Navy’s sex trafficking scandal in Bahrain.”

    In the report, US soldiers are accused of housing and trafficking female prostitutes in Bahrain as early as June 2017. The report also says US sailors have been accused of perpetrating “brutal sexual assaults” against vulnerable women not only in Bahrain, but in other parts of the Middle East as well.

    "Beyond the despicable crime that sailors were charged with, the underlying culture ... that has allowed prostitution in US Navy ports is shameful," the letter, obtained by Military.com, adds. "It is evident the Navy's zero tolerance policy against trafficking has not been effectively communicated to every echelon of commanders.”

    Commander Sarah Higgins, a spokesperson for Braithwaite, declined to comment on the senators’ letter. "We won't comment on congressional correspondence," she said, Military.com reported.

    In June, Vice Admiral Jim Malloy, the head of Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), revealed that the Navy initiated an “awareness campaign” in 2018 that included training on ethics, character development and how to combat human trafficking.

    "The goal of this campaign is to raise awareness of this issue, enforce Navy core values, and promote bystander intervention," Malloy said, according to Military.com. "Working with our host nation, NAVCENT remains vigilant to both monitor for any recurrence and prevent such activity.”

    In response to the Military Times report, the Navy also banned US troops in Bahrain from going to certain locations such as bars and nightclubs, which were frequently visited by prostitutes. 

    It’s worth noting that earlier this year, US Navy officials also issued a training video to sailors that warned service members going to Bahrain about sex workers who may try to sell any information they retrieve regarding Navy personel and their operations.

    Related:

    Viral Video Demands That PornHub be Shut Down Amid Rape and Child Sex Trafficking Accusations
    It's Not Over: FBI Arrests Jeff Epstein's Ex-Girlfriend in Connection With His Sex Trafficking Ring
    Pornhub Shutdown Petition for Alleged Child Porn, Sex Trafficking Vids Gets Over One Mln Signatures
    Epstein’s Alleged Sex Trafficking Victims Consider Suing Prince Andrew – Report
    ‘Awful Fake Thing’: Oprah Winfrey Discredits False Sex-Trafficking Rumors
    Tags:
    Navy, Sex Trafficking, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse