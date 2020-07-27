Russia's Far East Starts Massive Drills Involving Over 4,000 Troops

"Two motorized rifle formations of the Eastern Military District were called into a test alert as part of a major bilateral exercise that started in the Amur Region and the Jewish Autonomous Region. More than 4,000 military personnel are involved in the exercise," the military said.
The service people have moved to the ranges where the manoeuvres will take place. The two large military formations will face off each other in a single tactical situation. The exercise will last for over a week.
About 800 pieces of equipment are involved in the drills, including advanced T-80BV tanks, Msta-S and Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, as well as upgraded Grad multiple rocket launchers. Drones will be also used at all stages of the exercise.
