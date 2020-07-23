Romanian Fighter Jets Scrambled to Escort Russian Bombers Flying Over Black Sea

Romanian MiG-21 fighter jets have been scrambled to escort a pair of Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3 bombers during a scheduled five+ hour flight over the Black Sea, Russia's Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday.
"During the flight, aircraft crews covered about 4,500 km and were in the air for more than five hours. At certain stages of the route, the long-range aircraft were accompanied by MiG-21 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force," the MoD said in a statement.
The military added that "all flights of Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft are carried out in strict accordance with international rules on the use of airspace," and that long-range flights regularly take place over neutral waters stretching from the Black and Baltic Seas to the Arctic, Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
