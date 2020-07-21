Register
23:24 GMT21 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Airmen of the 388th and the 419th Fighter Wings from Hill Air Force Base, Utah prepare to board an aircraft for deployment to Osan Air Force Base, South Korea, Jan. 11, 2014. The 388th and 419th airmen will deploy as part of a Theater Security Package (TSP) to assist with supporting and defending the South Korean border with North Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Justyn M. Freeman/Released)

    US Defense Secretary Says 'No Orders to Withdraw Forces' From South Korea

    US Air Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 14
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/15/1079948738_0:434:2867:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_51462a0260410e526eb44a584908f79f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202007211079948641-us-defense-secretary-says-no-orders-to-withdraw-forces-from-south-korea/

    US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is pushing back against recent troop reduction reports and clarifying that the Pentagon is not developing a plan geared toward a pullback in troops from South Korea.

    “I've issued no orders to withdraw forces in the Korean Peninsula,” Esper stated during a Tuesday virtual discussion with the International Institute for Strategic Studies think tank.

    At the same time, the defense secretary explained that the National Defense Strategy is still being implemented and is likely to result in more troop movements “to make sure we are optimizing our forces.”

    “We're moving toward additional concepts, new concepts such as dynamic force employment. And I continue to want to pursue more rotational forces — force deployments into theaters, because it gives us, the United States, greater strategic flexibility in terms of responding to challenges around the globe,” he added, as reported by Stars and Stripes.

    This comes after the Wall Street Journal, citing US officials, reported on Friday that the Trump administration had received options from the Pentagon on reducing the US troop presence in South Korea.

    US President Donald Trump has previously demanded approximately $5 billion per year from Seoul to maintain the current level of 28,500 troops in South Korea. However, Stars and Stripes reported that current US negotiators have lowered their demands to an undisclosed amount.

    A possible reduction in US forces in South Korea was referred to as “strategic incompetence” by Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) in a statement released the same day as the Journal’s report.

    “This kind of strategic incompetence is Jimmy Carter-level weak. Why is this so hard? We don’t have missile systems in South Korea as a welfare program; we have troops and munitions there to protect Americans,” Sasse asserted in a July 17 release.

    “Our aim is to give the Chinese communist leadership and the nuclear nut tyrannizing his North Korean subjects something to think about before they mess with us.”

    The defense secretary expressed during an April briefing that while “South Korea is a close and trusted ally of ours,” it is still another country.

    “They can and should pay more to help for our regional defense and their specific defense.”

    That same month, US Forces Korea furloughed 4,500 South Korean employees due to the December 31, 2019, expiration of the Special Measures Agreement.

    US negotiations with South Korea remain ongoing.

    Related:

    Photos: US-Made ‘Ninja Bomb’ Reportedly Used Again in Strike on Northern Syria
    US Air Force Prepares to Test ‘Golden Horde’ Bomb Networking Technology
    No Going Back: US Air Force Cancels Refurbishment of Open Skies Treaty-Compliant Aircraft
    Probe Launched After ‘MAGA’ Listed in US Army Handout as Sign of White Supremacist Sympathies
    Airbust? US Army Buys A321 Airliner to Blow Up in Terrorism Vulnerability Test
    Tags:
    US troops, Seoul, South Korea, Ben Sasse, Donald Trump, Korean Peninsula, secretary of defense, U.S. Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse