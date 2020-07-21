Leonardo DRS Wins $190 Million Contract to Make Mobile Anti-Drone Air Defence System

"DRS Sustainment Systems [of] St. Louis, Missouri, was awarded a $189,828,895 ... contract for development, production, deployment and support of the Mobile-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System", the release said on Monday.
The Defence Department said work on the contract is scheduled to last for five years, with an estimated completion date of 30 July 2025.
At a US Navy surface warfare conference in January, Northrup Grumman engineer Kevin Knowles said his company was working on an airburst round compatible with certain US Navy surface ships’ 30-millimeter deck to develop new World War II-style 'flak' cannons to defend against swarming drone attacks with exploding shells ripping them with shrapnel steel.
Leonardo DRS specializes in electro-optical/infrared systems, naval and maritime systems, ground combat mission command and network computing, global satellite communications and network infrastructure, avionics systems, and intelligence and security solutions.
