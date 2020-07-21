Register
14:12 GMT21 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    'I’m Not Going Anywhere Until Justice is Done': Harry Dunn's Mother Says Amid Mike Pompeo's Visit

    Mohamed Elmaazi
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/15/1079944610_0:59:1435:866_1200x675_80_0_0_fdad5aac18f56af0c68e53d89d699e7e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202007211079939795-im-not-going-anywhere-until-justice-is-done-harry-dunns-mother-says-amid-mike-pompeos-visit/

    Protesters demanding justice for Harry Dunn and Julian Assange demonstrated outside Number 10 Downing Street and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office on Tuesday as the US Secretary of State arrived in Westminster for high level cabinet meetings in the British government.

    "I'm not going anywhere until justice is done", Charlotte Charles, the mother of Harry Dunn explained on Tuesday, 21 July, outside of the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

    Ms Charles and Radd Seiger, the Dunn family's spokesperson and adviser, were in Westminster to make their voices heard amid the visit of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

    "I'm just here to let Mr Pompeo, Mr Raab, and Mr Johnson know that I’m not just going to wait home and watch them on the TV, when I know that they are only an hour and a half down the road", she said, adding that the campaign to secure the extradition of the woman who killed her son "is still very much alive".

    Mr Seiger called out what he described as the improper shielding of US citizen Anne Sacoolas and foremer CIA operative who is accused of accidentally killing motorcyclist Harry Dunn, 18, on 27 August 2019, in a head-on collision in Northamptonshire.

    Her car is believed to have been driving on the wrong side of the road.

    "We are here today to make absolutely certain that this appalling abuse of human rights that has been inflicted upon this family is reversed and corrected. It is not acceptable for Secretary Pompeo to come to London and pretend that it is going to be business as usual when the life of a UK citizen was lost", said Mr Seiger.

    ​"[Harry's] life was important and Secretary Pompeo and President Trump would like to imagine that it isn’t. Well it is and the minute that we start sweeping people like Harry under the carpet for other reasons is the day this country is effectively dead", Mr Seiger warned. 

    "Just imagine a situation where we all agree that it’s ok for American citizens to come to the United Kingdom kill our children and just walk away, [this is] never ever going to be accepted", Mr Seiger insisted.

    Mrs Sacoolas, whose husband Jonathan Sacoolas works for the CIA, left Britain soon after the crash claiming protection from arrest and prosecution under the rules of diplomatic immunity.

    At the time it was not publicly known that Mr Sacoolas was an intelligence officer and questions have since been raised as to whether Mrs Sacoolas was in fact entitled to diplomatic immunity via her husband.

    Mr Sacoolas was stationed at the US intelligence base at RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, near where the fatal collision occurred. It has also since been reported that Mrs Sacoolas is herself an intelligence officer, also working for the CIA.

    In December 2019 British prosecutors filed charges against Mrs Sacoolas for allegedly causing the death of Harry Dunn by dangerous driving.

    Related:

    Lawyer for Harry Dunn’s Family Accuses UK Government of ‘Covering Up’ Alleged Killer
    Harry Dunn's Family Slams ‘Hypocritical’ US, Demand Stop to Julian Assange's Extradition
    Lisa Nandy Slams Foreign Office For 'Repeated failings’ in Harry Dunn Case
    US ‘Furious’ With UK as Relations Continue to Sour Over Harry Dunn Case - Report
    Tags:
    UK Foreign Office, US State Department, Julian Assange, extradition request
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse