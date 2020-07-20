Register
19:49 GMT20 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian army T-90 (Bhishma) tank is seen during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Indian Republic Day parade in New Delhi

    India Extends 'Reach Into Enemy Territory' With Purchase of Hundreds of Mine Ploughs for T-90 Tanks

    © AFP 2020 / Money SHARMA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105664/39/1056643921_0:145:4102:2452_1200x675_80_0_0_73d04907760d06f07d476c175cf40123.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202007201079937497-india-extends-reach-into-enemy-territory-with-purchase-of-hundreds-of-mine-ploughs-for-t-90-tanks/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The elevated tensions on the border have compelled the Indian Army to enhance its war-fighting capabilities in the Himalayan region. Besides the urgent purchase of ammunition and smart bombs, the Indian Army has also begun modernising its combat vehicles that are capable of cross-country defence across the border.

    India will arm its T-90 S/SK main battle tanks with mine ploughs that will “extend [the] reach of armoured formations deep into enemy territory without becoming mine causality", said the Defence Ministry as it announced a $75 million supply contract with state-owned Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) on Monday.

    T-14 Armata and T-90M tanks during the June 24, 2020 parade dedicated to Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 on Red Square.
    Фотохост-агентство
    T-14 Armata and T-90M tanks during the June 24, 2020 parade dedicated to Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 on Red Square.

    The mine plough brings buried or concealed mines to the surface and moves them to the side to clear a path for armoured formations. The mine plough will be supplied by BEML while the ministry has made it clear that the product must include 50 percent indigenous content.

    “With the induction of these 1,512 mine ploughs, planned to be completed by 2027, the combat capability of the Army will be further enhanced”, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

    The Indian Army has around 3,500 tanks made up of T-72 as well as T-90 tanks and it has been increasing its armoured formation capabilities in recent years. The move started with the approval of the production of 464 T-90 tanks and an extension of the licensed manufacturing of Russian-origin T-90S tanks until 2028 in April of this year.

    Pinaka 214MM multi barrel rocket launcher roll during the final full dress rehearsal for the Indian Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 23, 2011
    © AFP 2020 / RAVEENDRAN
    India Test Fires Pinaka Rocket Amid Threat of War With Pakistan
    "Besides, India has been invited to receive or participate in joint production of advanced equipment — BTR-82A, BMP-3, Sprut-SDM1 self-propelled tank destroyer", Denis Manturov, the Russian minister of industry and trade, said in February of this year.

    Earlier, in January, the Indian Army also started the process of purchasing primary ammunition for its tanks from local vendors despite importing 125mm ammunition from Russia. 

    Related:

    India Delegates Powers to Armed Forces to Buy Weapons Up to $40 Mln Amid Standoff With China
    India's Defence Minister Visits India-China Border Area Amid Intense Disengagement Talks
    Tags:
    People's Liberation Army, China, Pakistani Army, Pakistan, main battle tank, Indian Army, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse