Putin Says Nuclear-Powered Submarines Will Boost Russia's Combat Potential

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that nuclear-powered submarines will boost the country's combat potential.
"Over the past 8 years, the fleet has included more than 200 ships, boats, and vessels of various classes. It is necessary to continue consistently implementing the measures of the state armament programme so that by 2027 the share of modern ships in the Navy exceeds 70%", the president stressed.
He also added that around 60 Russian Navy vessels are currently sailing in the world’s oceans.
"There are now about 60 of our ships and support vessels in key areas of the world's oceans. Almost half of them are in deep sea areas", Putin said.
He added that such cruises have been carried out by Russian ships on an ongoing basis of late.
The president made statements about the submarines at a ship-laying ceremony in Kerch.
Russia's largest shipbuilding enterprise Sevmash is now working on two nuclear-powered submarines with hypersonic weapons, according to the statement.
The statement comes after President of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) Alexei Rahmanov stated in June that the Russian Navy will receive the Borei-A class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Knyaz Oleg, named after Prince Oleg of Novgorod, in December of this year.
A total of 10 Borei-class submarines are planned to be constructed for the Russian Navy by 2027.
