Russian Army's Snap Combat Readiness Check Unrelated to Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Tensions

"When asked by reporters, Alexander Fomin has categorically rejected any connection between the military training activities carried out by the Russian Armed Forces and the escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border," the ministry said in a statement.
It added that Fomin was expected to hold a briefing for foreign military attaches on Monday, during which they would be informed about the progress of the snap combat readiness check.
On Friday, Russia started a snap check of the combat readiness of its Southern and Western military districts, large troop units, airborne forces, and Northern and Pacific fleets. The ministry has informed foreign states about the goals and objectives of the military activities performed during the check.
The clashes took place near the Movses village along the contact line between Armenia's Tavush province and Azerbaijan's Tovuz province. Yerevan and Baku blamed the initiation of the firing on each other.
