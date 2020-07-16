US Navy Says 'All Known Fires' Aboard USS Bonhomme Have Been Extinguished

Mysterious fires that began on Monday aboard the ship triggered four straight days of firefighting efforts by sailors, the Federal Fire Department, Naval Base San Diego and a number of other entities, according to a Thursday "letter of appreciation" issued by Capt. G. Scott Thoroman, commanding officer of the Bonhomme Richard.
“Our fire teams are investigating every space to verify the absence of fire. Until every space is checked and there are no active fires we will not be able to commence any official investigations,” Rear Admiral Philip E. Sobeck, the commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, said in a Thursday statement.
“We did not know the origin of the fire. We do not know the extent of the damage. It is too early to make any predictions or promises of what the future of the ship will be. We cannot make any conclusions until the investigation is complete.”
US Navy Rear Admiral Philip Sobeck Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three: “After four days of firefighting, all known fires have been extinguished aboard USS Bonhomme Richard... We did not know the origin of the fire. We do not know the extent of the damage...— Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) July 16, 2020
Sobeck noted that a total of 63 personnel - 40 US Navy sailors and 23 civilians - were "treated for minor injuries including heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation."
No hospitalizations were reported by Navy officials.
All comments
Show new comments (0)