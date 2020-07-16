Register
21:21 GMT16 July 2020
    Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department boats combat a fire on board the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, California, U.S. July 12, 2020

    US Navy Says 'All Known Fires' Aboard USS Bonhomme Have Been Extinguished

    © REUTERS / US NAVY
    2010
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0e/1079877883_0:316:3076:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_dcc65a3025ab8c0e4b33aee8e67260ac.jpg
    A US Navy official has announced that all blazes aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard have been extinguished following "four days of firefighting."

    Mysterious fires that began on Monday aboard the ship triggered four straight days of firefighting efforts by sailors, the Federal Fire Department, Naval Base San Diego and a number of other entities, according to a Thursday "letter of appreciation" issued by Capt. G. Scott Thoroman, commanding officer of the Bonhomme Richard. 

    “Our fire teams are investigating every space to verify the absence of fire. Until every space is checked and there are no active fires we will not be able to commence any official investigations,” Rear Admiral Philip E. Sobeck, the commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3, said in a Thursday statement.

    “We did not know the origin of the fire. We do not know the extent of the damage. It is too early to make any predictions or promises of what the future of the ship will be. We cannot make any conclusions until the investigation is complete.”

    Sobeck noted that a total of 63 personnel - 40 US Navy sailors and 23 civilians - were "treated for minor injuries including heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation." 

    No hospitalizations were reported by Navy officials. 

