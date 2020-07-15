China Reportedly Ramps Up Production of JF-17 Fighter Jets

As of 30 June, the manufacturers of the JF-17 have on average shortened the production period of a single aircraft by 15 days compared to last year, China Aviation News, a newspaper affiliated with the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), reported last week.
The Pakistani Air Force is the main operator of JF-17 fighter jets. Myanmar also flies the Chinese-Pakistani made fighter jets.
The latest, powered-up version of the JF-17, known as the JF-17 Block 3, made its maiden flight in December 2019, Aerospace Knowledge magazine reported.
In March 2019, Yang Wei, chief designer of the China-Pakistan co-developed fighter jet, said development and production of the JF-17 Block 3 was underway, and the third block will see the JF-17's information-based warfare capability and weapons upgraded.
Some other countries have also approached AVIC about purchasing the JF-17 Block 3, Yang said last year.
The article originally appeared in the Global Times.
