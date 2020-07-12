Register
11:39 GMT12 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former head of MI6 Richard Dearlove, leaves the Royal Court of Justice in London after given evidence in the Inquest into the death of Diana Princess of Wales and her companion Dodi Al Fayed, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2008.

    Ex-MI6 Chief Dearlove Attacks China Again, Calls for 'Reset' in UK Relations

    © AP Photo / SANG TAN
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107980/44/1079804417_0:282:1993:1404_1200x675_80_0_0_9ca63906da268c2cd1a3efe508905917.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202007121079862370-ex-mi6-chief-dearlove-attacks-china-again-calls-for-reset-in-uk-relations/

    “If you know anything about Chinese military strategy, they talk about the fusion of civil and military capabilities. There’s a close linkage undoubtedly between the Chinese military capability and Huawei,” Dearlove alleges.

    The UK should “reset its whole relationship” with China amid growing tensions, and be more “assertive” in its interactions with the rising superpower, former MI6 chief Richard Dearlove has said.

    The intervention comes as Boris Johnson looks increasingly likely to block Huawei’s involvement in Britain’s 5G network, due to fears it could be used for espionage purposes by Beijing – Dearlove claims the firm is “intimate part of the Chinese state”, and dozens of Conservative MPs have demanded the company’s technology be removed entirely from the country’s telecoms network by 2024, and its involvement in nuclear power plants be ended outright.

    “The problem is we have had a close relationship with Huawei dating back, I think, to the year 2000, so getting Huawei out of the systems can't be done rapidly - it will have to be done cumulatively over time, But it looks as though the government have changed their view. There's a technical aspect to this because since the American embargo on Huawei was imposed it's not clear they're going to be able to provide the 5G equipment on which the system will depend. I've always believed there is a strategic security reason for not allowing the Chinese that degree of involvement in the construction of our critical infrastructure,” Dearlove told Sky News 12th July.

    He added he believed the relationship between the Chinese state and Huawei is “absolutely clear-cut”, and the firm is “not an ordinary international telecommunications company”.

    Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, talks about the approaching midterm election during an interview with The Associated Press, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Washington
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    Steve Bannon: Wuhan Lab Defectors Cooperating With Western Intel to Blame COVID-19 Outbreak on China

    It’s just the latest broadside launched against Beijing by the UK’s former foreign spy agency head honcho – at the start of June, he publicly asserted his view that COVID-19 was created in a Chinese military laboratory, and ‘escaped’ by accident.

    While his conspiracy theory is at odds with the prevailing view among scientific experts as well as the US and British intelligence communities, and prompted UK government ministers to issue statements dismissing Dearlove’s “fanciful”, evidence-free view, on 6th July he doubled down on his position, claiming the theory shouldn’t be dismissed.

    Related:

    Downing Street Shoots Down Ex-MI6 Chief’s ‘Fanciful Claims’ COVID-19 Escaped From Chinese Lab
    Former MI6 Chief Warns Against Dismissing COVID-19 Origin in Wuhan Lab as Conspiracy Theory
    Boris Johnson Offered ‘Sound Reasons' to Lock Huawei Out of UK 5G Rollout, Says Ex-MI6 Chief
    Former MI6 Head Dearlove Admits Terrorism Not a 'Systemic Threat' to the UK
    Tags:
    coronavirus, SARS coronavirus, life under COVID-19 quarantine, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse