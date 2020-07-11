Register
13:37 GMT11 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Taliban fighters ride in their vehicle in Surkhroad district of Nangarhar province, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, June 16, 2018

    Ex-CIA Chief Demands Sanctions Over Taliban Bounty Story, Despite Zero Supporting Evidence

    © AP Photo / Raumat Gul
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    107
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0a/1079849247_0:0:3088:1737_1200x675_80_0_0_383291235e4d1ac58003ae78f6524d76.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202007111079857032-ex-cia-chief-demands-sanctions-over-taliban-bounty-story-despite-zero-supporting-evidence/

    Panetta suggested Trump should consider imposing the type of sanctions on Russia it imposed on Iran, crippling economic embargoes which have severely damaged the country’s economy, in particular its oil industry. As Russia is among the world’s top three oil producers, sanctions on its energy industry could impact global supply and prices.

    Leon Panetta, former head of the Central Intelligence Agency and Secretary of Defense under Barack Obama, said Washington may need to respond with “bold” action against Moscow, including sanctions, should allegations of Taliban* militants receiving bounty payments from Russian military intelligence operatives be proven – apparently unaware these reports have already been utterly discredited.

    Speaking at a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing 10th July, Panetta said such action by Russia would cross a line and require a response that could include diplomatic isolation, sanctions, and, “if necessary” military force. It was the third hearing this week alone in the Democratic-controlled House on the subject of the ‘bounty’ claims, and how Washington should respond. The same committee held a hearing 9th July with four military and foreign policy ‘experts’, while the House Armed Services Committee convened one of their own the same day with Defense Secretary Mark Esper and chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley.

    Manufacturing Consent

    Panetta’s comments were inspired by a highly controversial ‘exclusive’ article published by the New York Times 26th June, which stated – based entirely on unverifiable allegations of nameless intelligence officials – that not only was the Taliban in receipt of Kremlin funding for every American ‘scalp’ they secured, but Donald Trump had been apprised of the information and declined to act on or publicise it.

    ​The White House has since denied the claims, stating the President was never briefed on the ‘intelligence’, and in any event the information was both unconfirmed and contested. On 29th June, Pentagon officials confirmed the Department of Defense had “no corroborating evidence to validate the recent allegations found in open-source reports” – the Wall Street Journal has also revealed the National Security Agency wasn’t convinced the reports were true either.

    No specific reason was cited for the NSA’s dissent on the issue, but the agency’s focus – eavesdropping on electronic communications devices – may offer some indication. The CIA relies heavily on human intelligence, but as the discredited ‘Trump-Russia’ dossier compiled by ex-MI6 operative Christopher Steele amply demonstrated, ‘HUMINT’ is often inherently highly unreliable, with the potential for human sources to relay gossip, rumour, hearsay or outright lies – particularly if they receive a financial reward for salacious information – sizeable.

    The NSA has previously dissented from its sister agencies, for instance disagreeing with the CIA and FBI’s “high confidence” the Kremlin interfered in the 2016 presidential election. Both had “high confidence” Kremlin-directed subterfuge had taken place, but the NSA didn’t – and no evidence has emerged since to vindicate the pair’s assurance, quite the reverse in fact.

    ​Moreover, Mark Milley in the aforementioned committee hearing said no intelligence existed confirming Moscow directed or funded Taliban attacks against US troops. In the same session, Mark Esper confirmed “all the defence intelligence agencies have been unable to corroborate that report”.

    Asked if he personally received any briefing containing the words “bounty” and “Russians”, the defence secretary said he he could not, to the best of his recollection, recall doing so.

    "If it was a credible report, that's important, a credible, corroborated report that had used those words, certainly it would have been brought to my attention by the chain of command, by the chairman of the joint chiefs and others for action. We would have taken upon that action in an inter-agency effort to make sure that we addressed it. At all times, we take force protection very seriously and take all those actions, regardless of the credibility of the report, we take all that seriously,” he added.

     

    Terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Related:

    US 'Made-Up' Claims of Russia-Taliban Collusion Aim to Derail Peace Process, Group Says
    Russia's Top Security Figure Says NYT Article on Taliban Collusion Harms Moscow-Washington Trust
    Trump Administration Homing In on ‘Taliban Bounties’ Story Leakers, Report Claims
    Pentagon Chief Esper Confirms Probe in Progress Over 'Taliban Bounties' Intel's Leak to Press
    Tags:
    Afghanistan, Pentagon, United States, GRU, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Russia, Taliban
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 4 - 10 July
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse