Register
19:22 GMT09 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Satellite image of a suspected North Korean nuclear weapons facility taken May 30, 2020

    Spy Satellite Reportedly Spots New Nuclear Site in North Korea Amid Freeze in Trump-Kim Talks

    © Photo : Planet Labs, Inc. cc-by-sa-nc 4.0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/09/1079840042_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_d2a2d4ecbddd9203011c55f5e3a82cca.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202007091079840462-spy-satellite-reportedly-spots-new-nuclear-site-in-north-korea-amid-freeze-in-trump-kim-talks/

    Historically unprecedented talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his US and South Korean counterparts aimed at bringing a formal end to the Korean War and denuclearizing the peninsula have been frozen amid a cooling of relations partially attributed to a South Korean leafleting campaign.

    Private US Earth imaging company Planet Labs has snapped a satellite image that observers from the California-based Middlebury Institute of International Studies claim may show a previously undeclared North Korean nuclear facility that’s being used to build nuclear warheads.

    The image, reportedly taken in late May, is said to be situated in the town of Wollo-ri in Pyongyang region, with the ‘nuclear warhead factory’ situated near the Ryongaksan Spring Water Factory.

    Jeffrey Lewis, a professor at the Middlebury Institute specializing in arms control, spoke to CNN and released a report on the suspected nuclear site, saying it “has a number of signatures suggesting that it has a role in the DPRK’s nuclear program,” including “a strong security perimeter and what appears to be several high-rise residential buildings on site,” with North Korea “emphasiz[ing] the construction of better housing as a perk for scientists and technicians involved in the nuclear and missile programs.”

    “Moreover, although there are monuments at the Wollo-ri site that indicate leadership visits, we find no state media reports on any such visits. These are all characteristics of other DPRK nuclear facilities, such as the enrichment plant at Kangson,” the observer added.

    According to Lewis, the suspected secure facility’s amenities, which may include possible underground elements, “stand in stark contrast” to the adjacent spring water factory, which “has little security and no on-site housing.”

    US intelligence suspects that the facility is engaged in warhead manufacturing, according to the analyst.

    Nuclear Bomb Factory or Officer School?

    An anonymous military source questioned Lewis’s claims Thursday, telling US government-supported media outlet Daily NK that the Wollo-ri facility is an officer training school, not a nuclear weapons manufacturing facility.

    “The building in question is the Pyongyang Anti-Aircraft Unit Command’s Political Military University, which is located on the right-hand side of a road running through Wonro Village heading toward Taedong County from Chilgol Station,” the source was quoted as saying, adding that there were no underground components or high-rise buildings onsite.

    The source pointed out that along with the bottling facility situated “directly across from the school’s front gate…there is farmland inside a wall behind the main office building,” and a graveyard where people gather during traditional Korean holidays to pay respects to their ancestors, “which makes it very unlikely that [the government] would conduct secret nuclear program-related activities there.”

    Cooling US-DPRK Relations

    The ‘new North Korean nuclear facility’ story comes just days after the Pyongyang announced that the nation has no intention of holding any more talks with the US any time soon.

    “Is it possible to hold dialogue or have any dealings with the US which persists in the hostile policy toward the DPRK in disregard of the agreements already made at the past summit?” First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui asked, speaking to North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency last week.

    According to Choe, the Trump administration’s trick of using negotiations with Chairman Kim Jong-un as a “tool for grappling its political crisis” would no longer “work” on Pyongyang.

    Leaflet Crisis

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Command of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in an unknown location in North Korea in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on August 15, 2017
    © REUTERS / KCNA
    North Korea, Outraged by 'Dirty' Propaganda Imagery 'Aimed at Kim's Wife', Blew Up Liaison Office
    Earlier, Pyongyang moved to sever all inter-Korean communications and blew up the Kaesong joint liaison office amid a dispute involving South Korea’s spreading of propaganda leaflets into North Korean territory. North Korea went on to threaten Seoul with its own leafleting campaign, saying it has 12 million leaflets at the ready to spread into South Korea aboard over 3,000 air balloons.

    Last week, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora revealed that the leaflet crisis was caused by photoshopped offensive images of Kim Jong-un’s wife Ri Sol-ju spread into North Korea in late May which he said evoked “serious outrage” in Pyongyang.

    Related:

    US Defence Secretary, Japanese, Australia Ministers Urge North Korea to Return to Negotiations
    Secretary of Defence: US Deterred in Past Year Aggressive Activities by N Korea, Iran, Russia, China
    US-North Korea Relations Will Remain Stalled Until Washington Offers ‘Concrete’ Benefits - Expert
    US Remains Ready to Engage in Dialogue With North Korea, State Department Says
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Charm and Beauty of Slavic Girls
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse