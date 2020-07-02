Register
19:05 GMT02 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Army Paratroopers from the 1st Squadron (Airborne), 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, jump from a C-130 Hercules during an airborne jump at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 10, 2020

    Botched Parachuting Exercise in Germany Sees US Troops Land in Trees, Several Hospitalized

    US Army/Sgt. Christopher Stewart
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 90
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107977/91/1079779155_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_bcb168ec28539300b2984d45e7004540.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202007021079779186-botched-parachuting-exercise-in-germany-sees-us-troops-land-in-trees-several-hospitalized/

    A German firefighter has reportedly sustained severe injuries following a Wednesday operation to rescue at least six injured US Army paratroopers who landed in trees amid a parachute training exercise.

    A 62-year-old German firefighter was taken to the intensive care unit late Wednesday night after sustaining “severe but non-life-threatening head injuries” during a rescue mission outside of the US Army’s Grafenwoehr Training Area near the town of Grafenwöhr in Bavaria, Germany, reported Stars and Stripes.

    “We did not know exactly how many soldiers were hanging in the trees or if they were lying somewhere on the ground,” Werner Stopfer, chief of police in the nearby town of Eschenbach, told the outlet, explaining that a rescue helicopter, mountain rescue team and firefighters were deployed to the training area.

    According to US officials cited by the Associated Press, at least six American soldiers - many of them from the 173rd Airborne Brigade - were injured earlier that day after drifting off course during a parachute drop.

    “Airborne operations carry inherent risks,” Maj. Chris Bradley, spokesman for the 173rd Airborne Brigade, told the Associated Press. “This is precisely why we practice all phases of jumping regularly and ensure our paratroopers jump often to keep their skills sharp.”

    Though no word was officially released on how exactly the firefighter sustained his head injuries, the 62-year-old individual was reportedly hurt after a soldier fell out of a tree.

    Bradley went on to detail that all of the injured soldiers injured are expected to recover, and, as of Thursday, three of the six had been discharged from the local hospital. The remaining troops are being held for further evaluation and possible treatment.

    Stopfer detailed to Stars and Stripes that the troops sustained “typical injuries for parachutists,” like bruises, bone fractures and skin abrasions.

    A similar parachuting mishap occurred in October 2019 during a 10-day training exercise at Camp Shelby in Mississippi. Sputnik reported that at least 32 US Army paratroopers were injured and at least 18 of those soldiers - some with broken bones - were hospitalized from the incident.

    Related:

    Photo Oops: US Army’s Flickr Account Accidentally Publishes Images of Secretive Hypersonic Weapon
    Photo: US Navy Flexes at China With Back-to-Back Dual Carrier Drills in Philippine Sea
    Photos: Hundreds of US Paratroopers Stage Mock ‘Raid’ on Guam While Aircraft Carriers Drill Nearby
    Video: Italian Police Seize Record 15 Tons of Daesh-Linked ‘Jihad Drugs’ From Ship
    Remains of Missing Fort Hood Soldier Likely Found After One Suspect Commits Suicide
    Tags:
    injured toll, firefighter, hospital, soldiers, parachute, paratroopers, US Army
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Where Sea Was Once Land: Underwater Aboriginal Sites in Australia
    White House Scramble
    White House Scramble
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse