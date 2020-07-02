Register
16:03 GMT02 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Hiding

    'Dirty Work': New Zealand Spies Broke Into Foreign Embassies for MI6 and CIA

    © CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106251/91/1062519130_0:96:1920:1176_1200x675_80_0_0_0aac6437cb90fe77035b594c0936b251.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202007021079777440-new-zealand-embassy-break-in-iran-india/

    The SIS has been subject to little oversight and few legal constraints since its establishment in 1956 – in fact, it operated without being subject to any regulations whatsoever for the first 13 years of its existence.

    It’s been revealed New Zealand’s Security Intelligence Service – the country’s equivalent of the UK’s MI5, and US’ FBI – conducted several covert break-ins to foreign diplomatic facilities on behalf of London and Washington during the 1980s and 90s.

    The Service, a Radio New Zealand podcast series exposing the activities of Wellington’s shadowy intelligence agencies during the Cold War, has revealed a number of shocking previously-classified operations conducted by the SIS publicly for the first time. The latest episode, broadcast 1st July, documented how SIS conducted at least two raids on the Indian High Commission in 1989 and 1991, to photograph thousands of pages from the commission's code books, used to encrypt communications - the covert attack, a joint mission between SIS and MI6, was code-named Operation Dunnage.

    ​Thousands of photographs containing the codes were sent back to the UK so the private communications of Indian government officials and diplomats could be deciphered.

    In an operation in the early 1990s, Operation Horoscope, SIS also targeted the Iranian Embassy, altering circuit boards on a telex machine used by the diplomatic mission, allowing the CIA to intercept Iranian covert communications for many years afterward. The SIS also photographed the building extensively and installed listening devices supplied by Langley.

    The purpose for the raids isn’t discussed by the program, although both countries were of particular interest to the Five Eyes alliance at the time they allegedly happened – India endured a long period of political unrest from the late 1980s to early 1990s, including the 1991 assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi by Sri Lanka's Tamil Tigers.

    ​Meanwhile, Iran had just resumed diplomatic relations with Iraq after a decade of war, had remained neutral during Iraq's invasion of Kuwait, and very much remained a US and UK ‘enemy’ state.

    Repeat Offenders

    Previous instalments of the podcast revealed surreptitious raids on a number of other diplomatic missions in New Zealand, including a 1986 joint SIS-MI6 raid on the Czechoslovakian Embassy, to steal Warsaw Pact code books – the officer in charge of the operation claimed the action was unsuccessful, which was confirmed by Gerald Hensley, head of the prime minister's department at the time. He also alleged there were many other embassy break-ins by SIS over the span of many years, but the practice ended due to fears of an international fallout should the operations be publicly exposed.

    Breaking into an embassy is a breach of the Vienna Convention, an international treaty stating that embassies are inviolable.

    Sir Geoffrey Palmer, New Zealand's prime minister between August 1989 and September 1990

    I Spy

    A nameless source, who spent over 20 years at the highest levels of the New Zealand government, told The Service they were concerned about the nature of the work SIS carried out for its Five Eyes partners, and had come under pressure from the US and Australia particularly to do their “dirty work”, in the process risking its international reputation by conducting operations purely for the benefit of the Five Eyes.

    ​Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark also expressed concern to the program about New Zealand being too close to its Five Eyes partners – although refused to confirm or deny such raids happened during her tenure as premier, 1999 – 2008.

    Jim Bolger, prime minister 1990 - 1997, said he couldn’t recall ever signing any warrants to allow the SIS to break into foreign embassies, and expressed surprise there’d been a raid on the Indian High Commission, asking why New Zealand would carry out a covert attack on a ‘friendly’ country.

    “I’ve no recollection of that ever hitting my desk and if it did, I have to say, my memory is not gone yet, I'd be very surprised if I was ever advised of any such event. I have no recollection - and that's not just a brush-off,” he protested.

    Andrew Little, current Minister for the Intelligence Agencies, also refused to deny signing off on any such raids.

    Related:

    New Zealand Plotted to Spy on China for US - NSA Documents
    Spy Watchdog Launches Probe Into New Zealand’s Links to CIA Torture
    Snowden Denounces 'Lie, Cover-Up' in New Zealand After Latest Spying Revelations
    Sergei Skripal’s Niece Doesn’t Believe Media Reports That Ex-Spy Left UK for New Zealand
    Tags:
    CIA, India, Iran, New Zealand, MI6, MI6
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Where Sea Was Once Land: Underwater Aboriginal Sites in Australia
    White House Scramble
    White House Scramble
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse