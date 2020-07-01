Register
01 July 2020
    Beauty of Gilgit Baltistan

    Pakistan Allegedly Moves 20,000 Soldiers to Gilgit-Baltistan Amid India-China Tensions

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Faizalalwani / Beauty of Gilgit Baltistan
    New Delhi (Sputnik): India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads since August 2019 when New Delhi stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. With the rise in border tensions between India and China, Pakistan is looking for an opportunity to open up a two-pronged attack on India, say intelligence sources.

    Pakistan has moved two divisions of troops along the Line of Control on its side of Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, the area that adjoins Ladakh on the north, intelligence sources have indicated. The development is being seen by Indian intelligence as part of Pakistan’s efforts to open up a two-front war with India.

    As many as 20,000 Pakistani soldiers have been moved to the northern Ladakh region to match Chinese deployments, according to the sources. The level of troops Pakistan has deployed is greater than following the Balakot air strikes in 2019.

    Sources have said there have been a series of meetings between Chinese and Pakistani officials in recent weeks, followed by the massing of troops in Gilgit-Baltistan.

    Indian news website The Economic Times has quoted sources as saying that Chinese officials are holding talks with cadres of terror outfit Al Badr to incite violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Radars on the Pakistan-side are reportedly fully activated and on high alert.

    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, military vehicles carrying missiles for both nuclear and conventional strikes are driven past the VIP stage during a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army at Zhurihe training base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sunday, July 30, 2017
    © AP Photo / Zha Chunming/Xinhua
    China Adds Six Times More Nuclear Warheads Than India in a Year, Report Reveals

    China landed a refueller aircraft in Skardu in Pakistan-administered Kashmir earlier this week

    The rise in Chinese air activity near to eastern Ladakh has raised the possibility of the Pakistan Air Force using airbases in Gilgit-Baltistan.

    While India is holding talks with China on the disengagement of troops along the 4,057km Line of Actual Control, satellite images have shown a rise in troop deployments and armoured vehicles on both sides of the border.

    The development comes just weeks after India and China engaged in violent clashes in Ladakh that left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

    China Provides $1.3 Billion Loan to Rescue Debt-Ridden Pakistan
    China Forks Out $2.4 Bln on Hydel Power Project on Pakistani Side of Kashmir Amid Tension With India
    India Readies to Deploy Rafale Along China Border with First Batch of French-made Jets Arriving Soon
    troops, border conflict, China, Pakistan, India
