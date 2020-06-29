Register
11:27 GMT29 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    T-55 medium tank during Soviet Army drills. File photo.

    US Army Testing of Soviet T-55 Tank Ended in Horrific Accident, Declassified Report Reveals

    © Sputnik / Г.Шутов
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107974/67/1079746751_0:163:3006:1853_1200x675_80_0_0_6307149c9c787fca94e2958e722d4135.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202006291079746812-us-army-testing-of-t-55-ended-in-horrific-accident-declassified-report-reveals/

    The T-55, a veteran main battle tank design created in the immediate aftermath of the Second World War, and introduced into the Soviet Army in 1947, continues to be operated by a host of nations across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, with over 100,000 T-55s of various modifications built between the late 1940s and the early 1980s.

    A deadly incident involving the testing of a Soviet T-55 tank at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland, in May 2009 led to the deaths of two personnel, and the severe maiming of a third, a newly declassified report by the Army’s Aberdeen Test Center has concluded.

    According to a summary of the report posted by Defence Blog, the incident involved accuracy and fire control system testing of the veteran tank, with the crew of three tasked with firing a Soviet-designed 100-mm cartridge with a High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) warhead.

    “Upon firing the second round of the day, a catastrophic incident occurred. The warhead exploded in the tank cannon, rupturing the tube, killing the commander, fatally injuring the gunner and seriously injuring the driver,” the report summary reads.

    The cause of the incident is attributed to the premature explosion of the HEAT round inside the barrel. After the detonation took place, the tank continued to slowly crawl forward a distance of 400 meters. Emergency services were called in, with the commander pronounced dead at the scene, while the tank gunner and driver were evacuated to hospital by helicopter. The gunner succumbed to his injuries after 15 days, while the tank driver, situated nearer to the front of the tank, survived, but received severe burns to about 70 percent of his body.

    Investigators later revealed that the crew was not wearing fire-retardant attire, which is believed would have reduced the severity of the surviving crewmember’s injuries.

    It remains unclear what caused the HEAT round’s premature detonation inside the tank’s barrel, or why the US Army was testing such a relic of a tank in the first place.

    The T-55 is known as one of the most simple, reliable and durable tanks produced during the Cold War. The tank saw action in a range of conflicts, from the 1967 and 1973 Arab-Israeli wars, to Vietnam, Angola, and the 1970s-1980s wars between India and Pakistan. China developed its own version of the tank – the Type 59, and Czechoslovakia and Poland produced the tanks on license beginning in the 1950s. Before the advent of composite armour, the tanks’ upgraded HEAT rounds were seen to have extended the tanks’ lifespan for decades.

    As of 2020, despite the passage of nearly three quarters of a century since their initial introduction, T-55s continue to be operated by well over four dozen countries around the world. In additional to conventional turreted tanks, some of the tracked vehicles have been converted into combat engineering vehicles, bridgelayers, or flak gun platforms.

    Related:

    Drunk Pole Sweeps Through City in Soviet Tank, Faces Prison Term (VIDEO)
    'Best Option': Canadian Tank Crew Members Praise Soviet T-72 Battle Tank
    Shaken But Not Stirred: Watch Militants Fire US Anti-Tank Missile at Soviet-Era Syrian T-62
    US Media 'Reveals' Why WWII-Era Soviet Heavy Tank Was "Huge Disaster"
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse