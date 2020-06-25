Boeing Wins $440 Million Contract to Build Apache Combat Helicopters for Morocco

"The Boeing Company of Mesa, Arizona was awarded a $439,179,677 modification contract for new-build Apache AH-64E aircraft and Longbow crew trainers", the release said on Thursday.
Fiscal Year 2020 Foreign Military Sales for Morocco for the full cost of the sale were obligated at the time of the award, the Defence Department added.
Work on the contract will be performed in Mesa in the US state of Arizona over the next five years with an estimated completion date of 1 March 2025, the release said.
On 14 May, Boeing won two cruise missile contracts worth over $2.6 billion combined to support foreign military sales to Saudi Arabia, Japan, India, South Korea, Qatar, Brazil, and The Netherlands.
