Register
14:05 GMT22 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rudolph Hess, Henri de Bayeux Latour and Adolf Hitler

    Archives Reveal What Hitler’s Henchman Hess Wanted to Offer UK Ahead of German Invasion of USSR

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Bundesarchiv / Rudolph Hess, Henri de Bayeux Latour and Adolf Hitler
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107968/80/1079688071_0:78:1200:753_1200x675_80_0_0_eb4ff1a8cb398698310ca12bc03f4623.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202006221079689385-archives-reveal-what-hitlers-henchman-hess-wanted-to-offer-uk-ahead-of-german-invasion-of-ussr/

    On May 10 1941, six weeks between the ill-fated Nazi incursion into the Soviet Union, Deputy Fuhrer Rudolf Hess made a solo flight to Scotland, hoping to arrange peace talks with London. For decades, many of the details of his trip, including, crucially, whether Hitler knew about it ahead of time, have remained shrouded in mystery.

    Over 79 years since Rudolf Hess’s ill-fated flight across the North Sea, historians continue to debate its significance. Hess, one of Hitler’s closest allies and friends, and for all intents and purposes, the number two man in all of Nazi Germany, made the seemingly mad decision to stock up on supplies, climb into a Messerschmitt, and fly to Scotland, hoping to meet with Douglas Douglas-Hamilton, a nobleman who visited Germany in 1936 as part of a British delegation to the Berlin Olympics, and, reportedly, made contacts with senior German officials, including Hess.

    Hess’s mission, it has been alleged, was aimed at convincing Britain’s elite to depose Winston Churchill, an ardent anti-Nazi, and make peace with Germany. Alternatively, Hubert Renfro Knickerbocker, a US journalist and author who had met Hitler, Hess and Churchill, speculated that Hess flew to the UK to inform London of Berlin’s imminent plans to invade the USSR, and to propose an unholy alliance of sorts (Churchill, it was known, was also an fervent anti-Communist).

    Convict Hess making a statement that he is not going to continue pleading his insanity. The Nuremberg Tribunal.
    © Sputnik / Viktor Kinelovskiy
    Rudolf Hess: Mystery of Hitler's Deputy's Fate Thickens (DOCUMENTS)
    The mystery surrounding Hess’s plans was deepened by his decades’ long isolation and imprisonment, which lasted until 1987, when the 93 year old was found dead in his cell at Spandau Prison in West Berlin, hanging from an electrical extension cable attached to a window latch. The Soviets had reservations that the Nazi official took his own life, as a British-French-American report had claimed, while Hess’s son Wolf-Rudiger claimed his father’s crippling arthritis prevented him from tying so much as his shoelaces, much less a makeshift noose. Several months before his death, Hess’s flight suit and other personal effects were also mysteriously stolen from the prison, with an investigation coming up empty.

    What Specifically Did Hess Want to Pass on to London?

    While the details of Hess’s mission, imprisonment and death continue to pique historians’ interest, the information about what he planned to offer the British side in exchange for peace are readily available in Russia’s wartime archives, says Dr. Vladimir Makarov, a historian specializing in the special services.

    According to the archival files on the testimony of Karlheinz Pinsch, Hess’s long-serving adjutant, to the NKVD, Hess finished work on what he hoped would become the basis for German-British peace talks as far back as March 1941.

    Hess’s message, according to Pinsch, included the following details:

    • Germany would renounce its claims to its former African colonies.
    • Germany would be prepared to limit the size of its navy, recognizing Britain’s supremacy at sea.
    • Berlin was not interested in the destruction of the British Empire, and would be ready to support London in maintaining its status as a world power.
    • Germany would be willing to support the UK in preventing a global economic crisis after the war, should it emerge victorious.
    • Berlin would seek from London the return of private assets abroad frozen by the British after 1918 which were not credited to reparations. In addition, Britain would be obliged, after reaching a peace agreement, to supply Germany with raw materials.
    • Germany would commit itself to prevent Europe’s ‘Bolshevization’ by the USSR, and receive a free hand in the East, in accordance with the conditions supposedly put forward by the British in alleged secret talks in August 1940 in Geneva.

    “The essence of Hess’s remarks boiled down to the fact that the entire policy of the German government at the time was aimed at preparing for the war against the USSR,” Makarov indicated, recalling Hess’s exact phrasing in this matter: “The forces tied up in the West would be freed to be used against Russia.”

    Furthermore, according to the historian, Adolf Hitler, far from being a passive bystander with no knowledge of Hess’s plot, was personally involved in the preparation of these peace terms, and sanctioning the flight to Scotland.

    “As we know, the date of the invasion on the USSR by Hitler was repeatedly postponed due to objective circumstances, including the events in Yugoslavia, Albania and Greece. On September 3, 1939,  Britain and France declared war on Nazi Germany, there was the ‘Phony War’ between the UK and Germany, the Luftwaffe bombing of Britain, and waiting for US entry into the war on the Allied side. Having started a war in the East, Hitler would have faced the threat of a war on two fronts. In this regard, the attempt at separate peace negotiations between the Nazis and the British was quite logical. For this reason, Hitler instructed his deputy to prepare the groundwork for an agreement with the British government,” Makarov suggested.

    This undated photograph shows the Head of the Nazi German SS and Gestapo, Heinrich Himmler, as he inspects a German prisoner of war camp at an unknown location in the Soviet Union.
    © AP Photo /
    Himmler’s Fake ID Papers That Helped Arrest SS Head in 1945 Come to Light
    Accordingly, in his mission, Hess, who had established close contacts with multiple senior British officials in the 1930s, such as the Duke of Bedford, Sir Lloyd George, former Treasury Secretary Lord Simon, diplomat William Strang, and others, sought “if not a military alliance between Germany and the UK against the Soviet Union, then at least England’s neutralization.”

    Fortunately for the world, whether sanctioned by Hitler or not, Churchill’s government categorically refused Hess’s request for negotiations, and London would continue the war against Nazi Germany until its victorious conclusion on May 8, 1945.

    On June 22, 1941, Nazi Germany, its European allies and volunteer forces from across the conquered territories began Operation Barbarossa, the invasion of the USSR. Churchill immediately reached out to Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, and on July 12, 1941, the two countries signed a formal military alliance. Putting his feelings towards Stalin and the Bolsheviks aside for the duration of the war, Churchill would later quip that “if Hitler invaded hell” he would “make at least a favourable reference to the devil in the House of Commons.”

    Related:

    Russian Historian Reveals Which Puppet Ally Hitler Was Ready to Sacrifice Berlin For
    How Red Army’s ‘Death to Spies’ Counter-Intelligence Service Found Hitler’s Remains
    Shelter and Grave: The Story of Hitler's Underground Bunker in Berlin - Photos
    'Hitler’s Alligator' Dies in Moscow Zoo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse