Register
20:03 GMT18 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Mark VI patrol boat participates in the bilateral Mine Countermeasures Exercise 2020 (MCMEX 20) with the mine countermeasures ship USS Gladiator (MCM 11) in the Arabian Gulf, March 28. Gladiator is forward-deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points

    US State Department OKs $600 Million Deal Giving Ukraine Gun, Radar Defense Systems

    US Army/Pfc. Christopher Cameron
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    207
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107965/62/1079656221_0:301:3072:2029_1200x675_80_0_0_d4b84d9a704901c5ca89e1033e53f9f1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202006181079656183-us-state-department-oks-600-million-deal-giving-ukraine-gun-radar-defense-systems/

    The US State Department has authorized Kiev to procure a 16-vessel Mark VI Patrol Boat fleet and associated weapons for around $600 million. Washington claims Kiev’s current forces are inadequate to combat vessels from neighboring countries.

    The US Department of Defense’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) revealed on Wednesday that Washington and Kiev are one step closer to inking an estimated $600 million deal that would bolster Ukraine’s nearly non-existent defense against nearby adversaries.

    According to the June 17 release, Kiev is seeking to obtain 16 Mark VI Patrol Boats, 32 MSI Seahawk A2 gun systems, 20 Electro-Optics-Infrared Radar systems, 16 Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) 5-kilometer-range loudspeaker systems, 40 MK44 cannons and an array of additional equipment necessary for carrying out water-based operations. 

    “Ukraine’s military has an urgent need to strengthen its capabilities to patrol and police their [exclusive economic zone], territorial waters and protect their maritime interests," an unidentified official with the US State Department told Defense News.

    The official went on to claim to the outlet that Ukraine needed the new military-grade shipments over what Washington has perceived as “persistent maritime threats” reportedly posed by Russian-led forces.

    The Ukrainian Armed Forces should be able to “sustain river and littoral water patrols throughout Ukraine’s [maritime] exclusive economic zone,” following the anticipated deal, the official said. 

    The DSCA release did not specify a particular threat to Kiev, but it did assert that the anticipated $600 million deal would benefit both Kiev and Washington. 

    “The proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the agency said. 

    “The proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a modern, fast, short-range vessel. Ukraine will utilize the vessels to better defend its territorial waters and protect other maritime interests.” 

    Relations between Ukraine and the US were previously put to the test during US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, which was launched over allegations that the president made military aid to Kiev conditional on the government’s announcement of an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, his adult son. The elder Biden will be Trump’s Democratic opponent in the November US presidential election.

    After months of political theater, the US House of Representatives approved articles of impeachment on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. However, Trump was acquitted of both charges in a nearly party-line Senate vote on February 5. 

    Despite having apparent knowledge of Trump’s alleged violations, former national security adviser John Bolton notably refused to testify during the impeachment proceedings, unless called upon by lawmakers. Bolton is now attempting to cash in on his firsthand evidence with his forthcoming Trump administration tell-all, “The Room Where It Happened.” 

    The former national security adviser to Trump is now blasting the US president as incompetent and unfit for office amid his polarizing press tour ahead of the book’s release, which is planned for next week. 

    Despite the arduous impeachment process, the two nations now appear very cooperative amid the global COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. 

    Most recently, the US Embassy in Kiev announced that its Office of Defense Cooperation received an aid package with more than $60 million worth of equipment. The delivery included Javelin anti-tank missiles, which were initially approved for sale by Congress in October 2019.

    Related:

    Ukraine Becomes NATO Partner With Enhanced Opportunities
    US F/A-18F Super Hornet Crashes in Philippine Sea, 2 Aviators Eject Safely - Navy
    Supplier to Pay US Navy $11 Million for Fraud, Selling of ‘Substandard Steel’ for Three Decades
    US Army Chopper Crew Grounded After Flying Too Low Over Protesters in Nation's Capital
    Photo Oops: US Army’s Flickr Account Accidentally Publishes Images of Secretive Hypersonic Weapon
    Tags:
    Europe, Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelensky, John Bolton, military, impeachment, Donald Trump, Ukraine, Kiev
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dust Clouds and Vast Expanses: Deserts Capable of Engulfing Cities
    Dust Clouds and Vast Expanses: Deserts Capable of Engulfing Cities
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse