Register
18:27 GMT18 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    US Army Ready to Deploy Shape-Shifting Drones to Skies, Study Says

    © Photo : U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Brian Ferguson
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107878/97/1078789773_0:221:2100:1403_1200x675_80_0_0_cec87b3f070cdd0c4e6db53da6237433.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202006181079654882-us-army-morphing-aircraft/

    For the past 20 years, there've been advances in research in morphing aerial vehicles. What makes the US Army’s studies different is its initial consideration of fluid-structure interaction during vehicle design and structural optimization, instead of designing a vehicle first and then seeing what the fluid-structure interaction behavior will be.

    The US military is on the verge of deploying autonomous air vehicles capable of changing  shape during flight, according to research presented by the Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Army Research Laboratory at the virtual AIAA Aviation Forum and Exposition event 16th June.

    Researchers published findings of a two-year study in fluid-structure interaction, which produced a tool capable of rapidly optimising Future Vertical Lift vehicles in different phases of flight.

    “Consider an [Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance] mission where the vehicle needs to get quickly to station, or dash, and then attempt to stay on station for as long as possible, or loiter. During dash segments, short wings are desirable in order to go fast and be more manoeuvrable, but for loiter segments, long wings are desirable in order to enable low power, high endurance flight,” said Dr. Francis Phillips, aerospace engineer at the laboratory.

    ​Dr. Phillips explained that a key concern with morphing vehicles is striking a balance between sufficient bending stiffness and softness to enable to morphing - if a wing bends too much, then theoretical benefits of the morphing could be negated and also lead to control issues and instabilities.

    To overcome such challenges, the team developed a process that decouples fluid and structural solvers, reducing computational cost for a single run by as much as 80 percent.

    Ultimately, this means the Army could design multi-functional Future Vertical Lift vehicles much more quickly than through the use of current techniques, he said.

    “This research will have a direct impact on the ability to generate vehicles for the future warfighter. By reducing the computational cost for fluid-structure interaction analysis, structural optimization of future vertical lift vehicles can be accomplished in a much shorter time-frame,” Phillips continued.

    When implemented within an optimization framework and coupled with additive manufacturing, the Army will be able to use the tool to manufacture optimized custom air vehicles for mission-specific uses. In other words, weaponised, shape-shifting drones could be just around the corner.

    While a potentially troubling development recalling dystopian science fiction, efforts to craft shape-shifting vehicles in the civilian space are also ongoing. In 2016, German manufacturer BMW Group unveiled a series of future concept vehicles, one of which was a shape-shifting autonomous car equipped with artificial intelligence.

    The BMW Vision Next 100 was an attempt by the firm to predict what cars will look like in future, when driverless vehicles are commonplace and AI can use machine learning to predict a passenger's behaviour.

    ​The concept vehicle featured 800 moving triangles, set into the instrument panel and fitted to the panels on the outside, a feature BMW dubbed Alive Geometry, which would allow the car to communicate with the rider. For example, they could open up to reveal red undersides when hazards were present on the road ahead. themselves on the road.

    "They [the triangles] involve the driver in a form of preconscious communication, where an intuitive signal predicts an imminent real-time event. Although at present it remains difficult to imagine how hundreds of tiny triangles could be coordinated to make Alive Geometry work, in the years ahead it will be possible, as today's standard vehicle manufacturing methods are replaced,” the firm explained.

    Related:

    Nepal's New Political Map: Himalayan Wall or Just a Thorn in Relations With India
    US Expects to Have COVID-19 Vaccine by Year-End, Army Researcher Says
    US Army Chopper Crew Grounded After Flying Too Low Over Protesters in Nation's Capital
    US Army Marks 245th Birthday: Its Top Ten Glorious Victories and Most Spectacular Defeats
    Tags:
    Transformers, transformer, US Army Combat Uniform, US Army Europe, US Army
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dust Clouds and Vast Expanses: Deserts Capable of Engulfing Cities
    Dust Clouds and Vast Expanses: Deserts Capable of Engulfing Cities
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse