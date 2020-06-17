Register
16:30 GMT17 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    US Senate Demands Answers on Ex-CIA Chief Pompeo's Secret Advisory Board

    © Photo : Public domain / U.S. Department of State
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107962/83/1079628363_0:109:3072:1837_1200x675_80_0_0_f1bc8edad963f23e712ef663bdf7c7eb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202006171079642223-pompeo-secret-advisory-board/

    Pompeo recently urged Donald Trump to fire the State Department inspector general, who has been investigating whether the current State Department chief used a political appointee to carry out personal errands such as walking his dog and collecting up dry cleaning.

    A House Democratic chairman in charge of national security oversight is demanding answers from the Central Intelligence Agency about whether Mike Pompeo used an outside advisory board to “curry favor for his political ambitions” while leading the agency.

    In a letter obtained by POLITICO, Democrat Stephen Lynch, who heads the House Oversight Committee’s national security subpanel, requested the CIA reveal all it knew about the advisory board, citing previous news reports detailing Pompeo’s undisclosed board of external advisers, as well as internal Agency concerns the board was inappropriately weighted toward wealthy individuals and well-connected political figures.

    “To date, the CIA has refused to identify the individuals selected by Pompeo to serve on the External Advisory Board during his tenure, as well as the role of his wife Susan, a private citizen, in organizing these events. It’s imperative the CIA remains independent of undue influence from partisan political interests,” Lynch wrote to current Director Gina Haspel.

    ​Lynch also asked for “a complete and unredacted list” of Pompeo’s external advisory board members, which the agency has declined to divulge publicly as yet, a list of events the board held, and their total cost, including lodging, transportation and food. Former CIA officials who worked under Pompeo told POLITICO his external advisers were often treated to elaborate multiday experiences that included “lavish” dinners and classified briefings. Lynch has also asked for a list of those briefings and the board members’ level of security clearances.

    Pompeo led the CIA from early 2017 - April 2018, when he was moved to prime position at the State Department. Former officials told POLITICO in May members of the secret board included billionaire entrepreneur Marc Andreessen, a top executive at global advertising network McCann Worldgroup, former Republican House leader Eric Cantor, now vice chair of investment bank Moelis & Company, and William Barr, then-member of Time Warner’s board of directors and now attorney general.

    “While Secretary Pompeo was Director of the CIA, he followed all agency protocols related to the External Advisory Board. Far from being lavish events, meetings were gruelling and focused on critical challenges for the Agency and held in the director’s conference room. Meetig agendas and logistics were solely prepared by Agency leadership. Director [Michael] Hayden established the board and it was a practice of CIA Directors from both political parties to continue the board. For Congressman Lynch to insinuate wrongdoing five months before an election is purely partisan politics on full display,” State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

    Team B

    While it’s unknown what ‘advice’ the secret board has been giving Pompeo, it’s not the first time an external body connected to the CIA has caused controversy. In the 1970s, the Agency commissioned a “competitive analysis exercise”, dubbed Team B, to analyze threats posed to the US by the Soviet Union – its creation was partially inspired by the work of Cold Warrior Albert Wohlstetter, who accused the CIA of chronically underestimating Soviet military capability.

    Team B’s roster of “outside experts” approved by then-Director of Central Intelligence George H. W. Bush – together, they concluded the Agency’s annual intelligence estimates systematically underestimated the USSR’s military power and misunderstood Moscow’s strategic intentions. Its findings were leaked to the media shortly after Jimmy Carter's 1976 presidential election win, precipitating a huge arms buildup during his administration which became turbocharged under his successor Ronald Reagan.

    ​Many scholars and policymakers have condemned the project's findings as grossly inaccurate and misleading.

    “[Team B] were wildly off the mark. Describing the Soviet Union, in 1976, as having 'a large and expanding Gross National Product’, it predicted it would modernize and expand its military at an awesome pace,” political scientist Fareed Zakria has noted.

    Moreover, Anne Hessing Cahn, Chief of the Social Impact Staff at the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency 1977 - 1981, has said “all” of Team B's analysis of weapons systems was “fantasy”.

    “If you go through most of Team B's specific allegations about weapons systems, and you just examine them one by one, they were all wrong,” she explained.

    Related:

    Fired State Department IG Testifies Pompeo Aide Tried to 'Bully' Him to End Probe of Saudi Arms Deal
    Pompeo Calls Sacked Inspector General Linick 'Bad Actor', Says He Should Have Been Fired Earlier
    Pompeo Says US Demands Immediate Release of Paul Whelan After Conviction in Russia
    New US Sanctions Against Syria Target Bashar Assad, His Wife Asma, Pompeo Says
    Tags:
    United States, CIA, CIA front, Mike Pompeo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse