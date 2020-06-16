Register
23:35 GMT16 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Navy Virginia-class attack submarine SSN 774 USS Virginia (US Navy photo)

    Supplier to Pay US Navy $11 Million for Fraud, Selling of ‘Substandard Steel’ for Three Decades

    US Navy photo
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106334/73/1063347390_0:356:3000:2044_1200x675_80_0_0_380ace40198c0a85e7f9fd15f3f2bbd8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202006161079635135-supplier-to-pay-us-navy-11-million-over-fraud-30-year-sale-of-substandard-steel-/

    A 30-year stretch of production and sale of substandard steel for US Navy submarines has resulted in a $10,896,924 settlement payment by supplier Bradken Inc. and felony criminal charges for the company’s former director of metallurgy.

    The US Department of Justice issued a news release on Monday, noting that Bradken, a subsidiary of Japan’s Hitachi Construction Machinery, paid exactly $10,896,924 to settle federal allegations that it “produced and sold substandard steel components for installation on US Navy submarines.” 

    Bradken is considered to be the Navy’s leading supplier of high-yield steel, according to the DoJ. 

    Additionally, 66-year-old Elaine Thomas, who served as director of metallurgy for the Kansas City, Missouri, company, has been charged with “Major Fraud Against the United States.” 

    The DoJ detailed that a foundry based out of Tacoma, Washington, was acquired by Bradken in 2008 and continued production of “castings that prime contractors use to fabricate submarine hulls.” While ownership of the Tacoma foundry changed, court filings allege that, “for 30 years,” the factory “produced castings that had failed lab tests and did not meet the Navy’s standards.” 

    Prosecutors highlighted that there is no evidence that Bradken higher-ups were aware of the aforementioned fraud until May 2017, when a lab employee found discrepancies in company records, such as alterations that had been made to test cards. The company then acknowledged the issue through what it now admits were “misleading statements suggesting that the discrepancies were not the result of fraud.” 

    Thomas is alleged to have falsified test results for more than 200 productions of steel, “which represent a substantial percentage of the castings Bradken produced for the Navy.” The 66-year-old is due in court on June 30 and, as of this article’s publication, maintains that she did not purposefully falsify test results, according to The Seattle Times

    "Bradken placed the Navy's sailors and its operations at risk," US Attorney Brian Moran said in a written statement within the Monday DoJ release. 

    "The Navy has taken extensive steps to ensure the safe operation of the affected submarines. Those measures will result in increased costs and maintenance. Our agreement with the company is aimed at ensuring they improve their procedures and inform their peer companies about how their systems failed to detect the fraud," he added.

    “This case clearly demonstrates that any unscrupulous actions by government contractors and subcontractors will be reviewed and, if appropriate, vigorously investigated by DCIS and its law enforcement partners,” asserted Bryan Denny, special agent in charge of the Defense Criminal Investigative Service‘s (DCIS) Western Field Office. 

    At the same time, the alleged production and sale of “substandard steel components” went on for three decades before the federal government obtained evidence of the fraud. 

    Nevertheless, Bradken has remained a Navy contractor by agreeing to “overhaul to its quality control and compliance procedures,” as agreed upon in the settlement, according to the DoJ. 

    Related:

    Video: US Navy Blasts Russia for 'Irresponsible' Intercept of P-8A Poseidon Over Mediterranean Sea
    US Navy Pushed by Lawmakers to Create Next-Gen Carrier-Based Jet to Tackle Beijing
    US Navy’s Refueler Drone May See 3-Year Delay if Pentagon Drags Feet on Carrier Upgrades
    Photos: Electromagnetic Catapults Break on US Navy’s New Ford-Class Carrier During ‘Historic’ Trials
    US Navy Concludes Second Probe Into USS Roosevelt’s COVID-19 Outbreak
    Tags:
    Department of Justice, settlement, defense contract, military contractors, contractors, submarine, steel, Washington, Tacoma, Fraud
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse