Register
15:30 GMT15 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    All-female patrol craft crew trains for service in the Russian Navy.

    Watch All-Female Crew Put Out Fires, Stop Water Intake During Drills in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet

    © Photo : tvzvezda
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107962/05/1079620518_0:0:1295:728_1200x675_80_0_0_77a7e6a1cbd502389f3d7aa596482497.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202006151079621667-watch-all-female-crew-put-out-fires-stop-water-intake-during-drills-in-russias-black-sea-fleet/

    Women make up about seven percent of the Russian military’s total strength, and have historically played a crucial role in ensuring victory during the Second World War II. For most of the country’s history, however, the navy has remained a man’s domain.

    P-834, a Raptor-class high-speed patrol boat in the Russian Black Sea Fleet, has received its first-ever all-female crew, who are now engaged in advanced training exercises.

    The crew of three’s initial preparation began earlier this year at the Navy’s joint training center in St. Petersburg, with trainees engaging in studies and using a simulator to practice going out to sea and safe navigation in various sea conditions.

    During the second stage, under the guidance of instructors, the trainees have carried out multiple strenuous tasks including extinguishing fires in the ship’s interior, patching up leaks in the hull, and reversing water intake.

    Report by Zvezda, the Russian Defence Ministry's official television channel, showing some aspects of the all-female patrol boat crew's training.

    At the moment, the crew is undertaking advanced drilling and practical exercises as part of an anti-submarine warfare and anti-sabotage detachment at the Black Sea Fleet’s naval base in Crimea. The next step is combat training.

    The Raptor-class high-speed patrol craft is a multi-purpose vessel designed for a range of missions from coastal patrolling to search and rescue, anti-sabotage and counter-terrorism. The boats are fitted with a remotely-operated 14.5mm machine gun, and bracket mounts for additional weapons, and feature a 2,000hp engine enabling them to accelerate to up to 50 knots. The Raptor’s other features include an integrated modern navigation and detection system and computerized command and control.

    Women in the Military

    Around 41,000 women currently serve in the Russian armed forces, about 4,000 of them officers, with over 40 reaching the rank of colonel. Another 272,000 women work in military units and various structures of the Russian armed forces.

    Maria Dolina, Hero of the Soviet Union, deputy squadron commander of the 125th Borisov Guards Bomber Regiment on 13 July 1944
    © Sputnik /
    Women at War: Female Soldiers of the Soviet Red Army in the 1940s
    20
    Women first got the opportunity to serve aboard Russian Navy’s surface ships in 2018, with the decision to reform the rules on their recruitment made in 2015. Since then, dozens of women have trained in naval academies, studying everything from the use of firearms, and marching in formation to deep-sea diving and more.

    The last time that women were widely mobilized for service in the Navy was during the Second World War, when some 21,600 women signed up to serve in the Pacific Fleet and the Amur Flotilla. These women joined hundreds of thousands of others who signed up to partisan, air force and sniper units and even tank crews, with their exploits becoming the stuff of legend and nearly one hundred of them earning the title Hero of the Soviet Union.

    Related:

    At Least 19 Iranian Sailors Die in Oman Sea Accident - Iran's Navy
    Video: US Navy Blasts Russia for 'Irresponsible' Intercept of P-8A Poseidon Over Mediterranean Sea
    Russian Navy Receives First Improved Borei-A Class Missile Sub on Russia Day Holiday - Video
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Global Wind Day: Get You Dose of Lulz Watching Politicians Trying to Deal With Strong Gusts
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse