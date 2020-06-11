Register
21:22 GMT11 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Boeing MQ-25A

    US Navy’s Refueler Drone May See 3-Year Delay if Pentagon Drags Feet on Carrier Upgrades

    Boeing
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    203
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106014/52/1060145266_0:15:2228:1268_1200x675_80_0_0_2059a8af992afa6ea8da81fb987ad938.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202006111079588417-us-navys-refueler-drone-may-see-3-year-delay-if-pentagon-drags-feet-on-carrier-upgrades/

    A US government watchdog has warned that if the US Navy fails to upgrade two aircraft carriers to operate the new MQ-25 Stingray refueling drone by the time the ships leave drydock, it could delay the Stingray program for three years and throw all budget estimates off base.

    The US Navy hopes to extend the range of its carrier-based air forces by hundreds of miles using the remotely piloted MQ-25 Stingray refueling drone. It’s already paid Boeing some $805 million for three test aircraft, but if the Navy doesn’t hurry up and finish the necessary system upgrades on two aircraft carriers while they’re still in port, the Stingray system could face a delay in testing of as much as three years.

    “According to program officials, the Navy anticipated the submission of strategic low pricing for this contract because of investments made prior to development award,” the Government Accountability Office (GAO) wrote in a June 3 report.

    “Program officials stated that, among other things, the Navy’s potential inability to maintain its schedule commitments could require modifications to the contract that would impact the fixed price terms. Specifically, the Navy faces limited flexibility to install MQ-25 control centers on aircraft carriers. If the Navy misses any of its planned installation windows, the program would have to extend MQ-25 development testing by up to 3 years,” the GAO warned, noting that “such a delay could necessitate a delay to initial capability and result in a cost increase.”

    However, Navy officials don’t anticipate a delay in the Stingray’s initial operating capability (IOC), which is scheduled for January 2024, according to a Pentagon acquisition report from last year.

    “The Navy is still planning to achieve [initial operating capability] in 2024,” Jamie Cosgrove, a spokesperson for Naval Air Systems Command, told Defense News. “A three-year extension of development testing and a delay to IOC is extremely unlikely and represents improbable scenarios where both aircraft carriers currently designated to support MQ-25 testing are unavailable due to operational requirements, or the program misses the planned periods to install the MQ-25 test equipment on those two carriers.”

    “Should either of these unlikely scenarios occur, the program will reevaluate the schedule and determine how to best mitigate schedule impacts to deliver the mission-critical MQ-25 to the Fleet ASAP,” Cosgrove said.

    The two warships in question, the aircraft carriers USS Carl Vinson and USS George H.W. Bush, both need special control and networking equipment to support operating the drone from their flight decks. Both ships entered port in February 2019 for lengthy repairs: the Vinson has been in its docking-planned incremental availability (DPIA) period at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington, since 2018; and the Bush at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Virginia, where it’s been receiving a slew of upgrades.

    However, the Vinson is due to return to San Diego, California, by August of this year, and the Bush is scheduled to finish its updates by June 2021, leaving little time for Stingray compatibility to be finished.

    The Navy anticipates buying a total of 72 Stingrays, with the total cost of the program estimated at $15.2 billion. In September 2017, then-US Naval Air Forces commander Vice Adm. Mike Shoemaker told the magazine USNI Proceedings that the Stingray would “extend the air wing out probably 300 or 400 miles” beyond its present range from the carrier.

    Related:

    US Air Force Seeking Autonomous Replacement for Reaper Drone
    US Lawmakers Demand DHS Explain Predator Drone Use Against Peaceful Minneapolis Protesters
    Britain's Drone Programme May Be 'Jointly Liable' for US War Crimes, NGO Explains
    Tags:
    US Government Accountability Office (GAO), delays, upgrades, US Navy, MQ-25 Stingray
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse