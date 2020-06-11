Register
11 June 2020
    U.S. Air Force Capt. Emily Thompson, 421st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot, dons her helmet prior to a mission on the Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, flightline June 5, 2020. Thompson is the first female to fly an F-35A Lightning II into combat. She is currently deployed from Hill Air Force Base, Utah

    Another Crack in Glass Ceiling: First Female USAF Fighter Pilot to Fly F-35A Recounts 'Big Deal'

    © Photo : Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen/USAF
    Military & Intelligence
    by
    0 06
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107958/24/1079582442_0:0:1600:900_1200x675_80_0_0_0c8bfe40b07f66af9253634ce05c7919.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202006111079582516-another-crack-in-glass-ceiling-first-female-usaf-fighter-pilot-to-fly-f-35a-recounts-big-deal/

    The maintenance team who helped Emily Thompson launch her F-35 fighter jet was an all-female crew, in what prompted her to suggest "the number of women flying the F-35 is just going to continue to grow".

    US Air Force (USAF) Captain Emily Thompson has become the first female fighter pilot to fly the American stealth fighter jet F-35A, according to a press release by the USAF Central Command.

    The press released said earlier this week that Thompson recently flew the fifth-generation jet into battle, after the F-35A lifted off from the Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates en route to an undisclosed location in the Middle East.

    F-35 jet sits on the tarmac (File)
    © AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
    F-35 jet sits on the tarmac (File)

    In an interview published on the USAF website, she said that “this is my first deployment, so for me it was a pretty big deal, the first combat sortie for me” and that “being the first female” is certainly “a pretty big honour”.

    “There’s a lot of females who have come before me and there’s a lot of females already flying combat sorties in other platforms. So just to be the person who gets that honour, that first, it just meant a lot”, Thompson, who is knowns as "Banzai" among her fellow USAF pilots, pointed out.

    She remained upbeat about a “bright future” of similar flights, saying that “there is a number of us already in the F-35 and I think the number is just going to continue to grow”.

    “It’s a very supportive community, it’s very open, I think the opportunity for women to really excel in the F-35 is definitely there”, she underlined.

    Notably, Thompson had an all-female maintenance crew on the day of her first combat sortie, including Airman First Class Ashlin Randolph.

    A weapons load crew member, Randolph admitted that she always gets “really nervous, so I had medics, my lieutenants, and intelligence [personnel] and they were all females”, who were “all there to support me”.

    Described as the most expensive warplane in history, the F-35, however, reportedly continues to face an array of technical troubles that could put the lives of its pilots at risk.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

