Another Crack in Glass Ceiling: First Female USAF Fighter Pilot to Fly F-35A Recounts 'Big Deal'

US Air Force (USAF) Captain Emily Thompson has become the first female fighter pilot to fly the American stealth fighter jet F-35A, according to a press release by the USAF Central Command.

The press released said earlier this week that Thompson recently flew the fifth-generation jet into battle, after the F-35A lifted off from the Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates en route to an undisclosed location in the Middle East.

© AP Photo / Rick Bowmer F-35 jet sits on the tarmac (File)

In an interview published on the USAF website, she said that “this is my first deployment, so for me it was a pretty big deal, the first combat sortie for me” and that “being the first female” is certainly “a pretty big honour”.

“There’s a lot of females who have come before me and there’s a lot of females already flying combat sorties in other platforms. So just to be the person who gets that honour, that first, it just meant a lot”, Thompson, who is knowns as "Banzai" among her fellow USAF pilots, pointed out.

She remained upbeat about a “bright future” of similar flights, saying that “there is a number of us already in the F-35 and I think the number is just going to continue to grow”.

“It’s a very supportive community, it’s very open, I think the opportunity for women to really excel in the F-35 is definitely there”, she underlined.

Notably, Thompson had an all-female maintenance crew on the day of her first combat sortie, including Airman First Class Ashlin Randolph.

A weapons load crew member, Randolph admitted that she always gets “really nervous, so I had medics, my lieutenants, and intelligence [personnel] and they were all females”, who were “all there to support me”.

Described as the most expensive warplane in history, the F-35, however, reportedly continues to face an array of technical troubles that could put the lives of its pilots at risk.