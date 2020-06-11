General Dynamics Wins $2.47 Billion Order for More Stryker Fighting Vehicles

"General Dynamics Land Systems of Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $2,477,329,768 fixed-price-incentive contract for the production of Stryker Double V-Hull (DVH) A1 engineering change proposal vehicles", the release stated on Wednesday.
The Defence Department said work on the contract is estimated to take just under seven years with an estimated completion date of 30 April 2027.
The Interim Armored Vehicle (IAV) Stryker is a family of eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicles produced by General Dynamics Land Systems for the US Army. The vehicles include a new hull configuration, increased armor, upgraded suspension and braking systems, wider tires, blast-attenuating seats, and a height management system, according to published reports.
General Dynamics is known for the production of a variety of tracked and wheeled vehicles for US and allied militaries, including the M1 Abrams main battle tank, a host of engineering vehicles and the M1126 Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV).
