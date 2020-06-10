Russia's MiG-35 to Be Equipped With Voice Assistant Helping Pilot in Tough Situations

"Everything in the new fighter is aimed at helping the pilot. In a critical situation, it can even suggest what should be done. Apart from that, an expert system is being developed, which will direct the pilot in difficult situations", Selivanov said.
The fighter is already equipped with a voice assistant, the test pilot added.
"We call her Rita, the voice communicant. Her voice remains pleasant and calm even if fire hits the engine. She does not talk all the time, she just makes recommendations if the plane approaches some restrictions. Hints are also provided during combat usage", Selivanov said.
The MiG-35 is a 4++ generation aircraft, designed to destroy air targets day and night, regardless of the weather conditions, as well as engage moving and fixed ground targets. Its main features include radar visibility, a quad-redundant fly-by-wire flight control system, and advanced avionics (cutting-edge radar and optical systems, as well as a helmet-mounted targeting system).
