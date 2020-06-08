Register
20:10 GMT08 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Flight tests at Sandia National Laboratories’ Tonopah Test Range in Nevada in March were the last in a series designed to demonstrate the refurbished B61-12’s compatibility with the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E Strike Eagle jet fighter.

    Video: F-15E Becomes First Aircraft Compatible With US’ Nuclear Gravity Bomb - Sandia

    YouTube/Sandia National Labs
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    202
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107955/82/1079558251_0:-1:1779:1000_1200x675_80_0_0_bab506ba162d20ccf2db0461b44c214b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202006081079558350-video-f-15e-becomes-first-aircraft-compatible-with-us-nuclear-gravity-bomb---sandia-/

    The F-15E Strike Eagle has become the first aircraft to demonstrate compatibility with the B61-12 nuclear gravity bomb, following a series of flight tests that reportedly met Washington’s performance and safety standards.

    Sandia National Laboratories announced Monday that the US Air Force’s F-15E Strike Eagle had successfully completed a full-weapon system demonstration in March that exhibited the B61-12’s compatibility with the aircraft.

    A mock version of the nuclear gravity bomb was dropped by the aircraft from an altitude of more than 25,000 feet at Sandia’s Tonopah Test Range in Nevada. The fake B61-12 remained in the air for approximately 55 seconds before it landed and embedded itself in a dried-out lakebed, “splashing a 40- to 50-foot puff of desert dust from the designated impact area,” according to the release. Another successful test was performed from an altitude of 1,000 feet.

    “We were able to test the B61-12 through all operational phases, and we have extremely high confidence the B61-12 is compatible with the F-15E Strike Eagle,” Steven Samuels, a manager on Sandia’s B61-12 system team, asserted in the lab’s news release.

    “This is the real deal, minus the nuclear package. This test brought together years of planning, design, analysis, test and qualification to fully demonstrate the B61-12 on the F-15E Strike Eagle,” Samuels said, adding that the “tests met all requirements, both in performance and safety.”

    Sandia is one of three research and development laboratories under the US’ National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). The lab handles design and engineering for non-nuclear components of the US’ nuclear stockpile.

    The F-15E-B61-12 compatibility tests come as part of the agency’s B61-12 Life Extension Program - which seeks to “refurbish, reuse, or replace all of the bomb’s nuclear and non‐nuclear components to extend the service life of the B61 by at least 20 years.”

    The NNSA has stated that the first refurbished nuclear gravity bombs will be manufactured in fiscal year 2022. The B61-12 is estimated to be 12 feet long and has a mass of 825 pounds.

    The B61-12 is slated to be certified for the US Air Force’s B-2 strategic bomber, F-16 C/D fighter jet and F-35 Lightning II.

    Sputnik reported last month that the F-35’s Block 4 upgrade - which is expected to integrate the nuclear gravity bomb into the stealth fighter’s repertoire - had been delayed some nine months, pushing full-rate production back to sometime between September 2020 and March 2021.

    The Government Accountability Office release on the matter detailed that the upgrade, originally expected to cause a baseline cost increase of $8 billion, is now estimated to total around $13.9 billion in development and procurement costs.

    Around the same time, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg penned an op-ed, arguing that stationing of US nuclear weapons at the Buchel Airbase in western Germany is necessary due to the “proliferation of nuclear weapons to countries like North Korea, as well as the continuing aggressive actions by Russia.”

    The US, which is currently spending some $1.5 trillion to modernize its nuclear forces, has 20 B61-12 bombs at the German base. For the sake of comparison, Washington estimates Moscow has spent approximately $28 billion in nuclear modernization efforts. It remains unclear whether the US will renew the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, which expires on February 5, 2021.

    Related:

    US Indicts North Korean, Chinese Nationals in $2.5 Billion Scheme Tied to Nuke Program
    Sky News Blames Russians for US Defense Contractor Hack Without Evidence
    ‘Trump Whisperer’ Senator Cotton Demands White House ‘Send in the Troops’ to Crush ‘Lawlessness’
    Senior Tories Urge Johnson to Curb Chinese Involvement in Britain's Nuclear Power Plants
    AfD Lawmaker: Anti-Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Are Form of Economic Imperialism by US Fracking Industry
    Tags:
    Russia, US military, US military, Sandia National Laboratory, US Air Force, B61-12, B61-12, nuclear bomb
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Best of The Best: Russian Airborne Force Recruits Take Their First Parachute Jumps
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse