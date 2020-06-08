Register
16:59 GMT08 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British Army officer cadets take part Britain's in the Sovereign's Parade at The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst watched by Prince Harry, in Sandhurst, England , Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.

    Official Investigation Launched Into Mysterious Death at British Army Barracks

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107118/85/1071188514_95:0:3572:1956_1200x675_80_0_0_c775f17b14ef031cbb0462fb68879969.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202006081079555682-death-uk-army-barracks/

    "It’s with great sympathy we can confirm the death of an individual at Clive Barracks. The circumstances surrounding this death are being investigated and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time. Our thoughts are with the individual's family and friends,” an MoD spokesperson stated.

    The Ministry of Defence has launched an investigation after a man was found dead at a British Army base in Shropshire 7th June.The body was discovered morning at Clive Barracks in Tern Hill, the current base of the 1st battalion of the Royal Irish Regiment.

    An MoD spokesperson said in a statement the circumstances of the man's death are being investigated.

    It comes a mere six months after soldier Bernard Mongan was fiound dead in his bedroom at Catterick Garrison, Yorkshire in December 2019 - a military fatality that somehow went undiscovered for three weeks.

    ​The Iraq War veteran, who’d been working in military signals intelligence, was at the time of his death due to transfer to shadowy British Army psyops unit 77th Brigade at Dennison Barracks, Berkshire - but somehow Mongan ’s superiors at both camps failed to spot he was not on duty, or apparently conduct even the most basic searches for him. Due to the passage of time, his body was so badly decomposed at the time of its discovery his cause of death may never be known.

    British Army officer cadets take part Britain's in the Sovereign's Parade at The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst watched by Prince Harry, in Sandhurst, England , Friday, Dec. 15, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    British Army Psyops Unit 77th Brigade Still Failing to Attract Recruits

    Mongan had previously been the victim of vicious, racist bullying in the Army - in November 2018, two soldiers from Northern Ireland stationed at Catterick attacked him on the basis of his southern Irish accent, calling him a terrorist, violently beating him to the ground and leaving him black and blue. The incident was reported and an official investigation continued until November 2019 - its outcome is unknown.

    At the time of his death, Colonel Richard Kemp, a former commander of British troops in Afghanistan, said Mongan’s death was “the sort of tragic story we sometimes hear about a friendless pensioner who dies alone”.

    “I have never before heard or experienced anything remotely like it about a serving member of the Armed Forces on a military base. The Army is usually scrupulous about accounting for every individual, and there is a well known military aphorism ‘no man left behind’. It seems like this man was left behind, and this very sad affair can only be due to a number of leaders failing to do their jobs,” he lamented.

    Trevor Coult, a former Army colour sergeant who won the Military Cross in Iraq, said the mysterious incident was “the worst case of a failure of a duty of care I have ever come across”.

    “His room should have been one of the first places that they checked when it was clear he was missing. This is standard practice. Heads should roll for this. It’s unthinkable a soldier could be dead for so long inside a barracks,” he fulminated.

    Related:

    British Army Psyops Unit 77th Brigade Still Failing to Attract Recruits
    Our Man on the Inside: Senior Twitter Executive Exposed as British Army Information Warrior
    New Book Reveals Thatcher-Era British Mercenary Army Secretly Operated Across Globe
    Special Forces Deficient British Army Launches Major Recruitment Drive
    Tags:
    regiment, army base, British Army, 77th Brigade
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Best of The Best: Russian Airborne Force Recruits Take Their First Parachute Jumps
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse