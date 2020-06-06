NATO Activities Likely to Increase as COVID-19 Crisis Subsides, Russian Diplomat Says

"Activity is still high, and as the pandemic is being overcome it is only likely to increase," Grushko said.
According to the diplomat, NATO military drill never stops and the alliance is particularly active in the Baltic region and in the Black Sea. He added that US vessels recently entered the Barents Sea.
Earlier in the week, the NATO announced its annual Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) exercise, a massive war drill off the Russian coast involving 19 different navies.
The drills will happen from June 7 to June 16 and involve 29 maritime units, 29 aircraft and 3,000 personnel from 17 NATO nations and two partner nations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)