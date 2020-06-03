Video: Israeli Aerospace Short-Range Ballistic Missile Tests Hit Floating Targets

Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) has conducted two tests of one of the short-range ballistic missiles of the LORA weapon system, successfully hitting two small floating targets at sea at a distance of 90 and 400 kilometres. According to a company statement, both scenarios proved that the missiles and the weapon system itself meet trial objectives.
"Under both scenarios, the missile was launched to its trajectory, navigated its course to the target, and hit it with utmost precision. Both the weapon system and the missile successfully met all of the trial’s objectives", the statement read.
LORA is a sea-to-ground and ground-to-ground system with ballistic assault capabilities for multiple ranges, with a precision level of 10 meters. The LORA is developed by IAI, the national and global technological hub for air defense, radar, satellite and other tech supplies, based in Israel.
