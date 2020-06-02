Register
18:40 GMT02 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Members of the Garda Public Order Unit and riot police confront protestors at an anti-racism demonstration against the launch of an Irish branch of PEGIDA in Dublin, Ireland

    Irish Police Seek to Prosecute Organisers of Dublin Black Lives Matter Demo

    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202006021079500187-irish-police-seek-to-prosecute-organisers-of-dublin-black-lives-matter-demo/

    The Irish Times understands a number of people who took on supervisory or organiser roles at the protest in the capital were spoken to by gardai on duty, had their names and contact details taken, and are now being investigated under national Covid-19 regulations, which among other things prohibit the organising of large events during lockdown.

    Irish police are reported to be investigating the large Black Lives Matter protest held in Dublin 1st June, with the prospect of organisers being prosecuted for their role in arranging a large, lockdown-busting public gathering.

    Garda HQ has confirmed an investigation is underway, under regulations which “place restrictions on the holding of an event”, and state individuals “shall not hold an event in a relevant geographic area unless the event is a relevant event and the number of participants in the event is limited to not more than is reasonably necessary having regard to the nature of the purposes for which the event is held”. The same regulations also state people cannot “participate in an event in a relevant geographical area unless the event is a relevant event and the person is a relevant participant”.

    “An Garda Soochana is investigating potential breach of these regulations... and the advices of the Director of Public Prosecutions will be sought in respect of any further actions to be taken. The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with public health guidelines and Regulations, in particular essential journeys, in order to continue to save lives,” the force added.

    ​Senior officers are said to be aware of plans to hold another event 6th June, and as permits aren’t required to hold events in Ireland, police would have no power to stop it. Nonetheless, Irish law enforcement concede it’s “unrealistic” to prosecute all protest attendees, or even a significant number of them, due to the sheer volume of people who turned out. The Gardai’s focus is entirely on anyone who took a leadership role, although the event was advertised on social media, and no groups or individuals were identified as having arranged it, making the task of proving precisely who or what was responsible rather difficult.

    ​Garda HQ estimates 2,000 - 4,000 people attended the protest, with numbers rising as the protest travelled along the route from Dublin’s O’Connell Street to the US Embassy.

    “They tried to socially distance at the start but the crowd was too big and the social distancing seemed to be abandoned immediately,” one Garda officer who observed the protest told The Irish Times.

    Related:

    Speaker of House Nancy Pelosi's Inability to Support Black Lives
    US Church Files Lawsuit After Losing Polling Station Status Over ‘Black Lives Matter’ Banners
    Stop Racism: K-Pop Stars Support Black Lives Matter Movement
    Thousands Gather for Black Lives Matter Demo in Front of US Embasssy in Denmark - Photo, Video
    Tags:
    Movement For Black Lives, Movement For Black Lives, Black Lives Matter, Republic of Ireland, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse