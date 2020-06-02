Register
13:58 GMT02 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British soldiers of the Black Watch supported, by a detachment of Royal Marines and mortars, advance into an area of Operations east of the River Euphrates in Iraq, Sunday Nov. 7, 2004

    Over a Thousand War Crimes Claims Against British Soldiers to be Dismissed

    © AP Photo / Giles Penfound, Army ho
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 05
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104701/08/1047010821_0:91:2040:1238_1200x675_80_0_0_f4ed646846745e3dfc6e8cd5928f138b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202006021079497945-uk-war-crimes-legal-dismissed/

    Boris Johnson vowed to protect former servicemen from “vexatious claims” when he entered Downing Street in June 2019, then on Armistice Day in November, he further pledged to amend the Human Rights Act to safeguard veterans from legal actions.

    Over 1,000 war crime accusations levelled against British soldiers in Iraq have been dismissed, with just one case still being considered.

    Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Law in Action programme, Service Prosecution Authority director Andrew Cayley said it was “quite possible” there will ultimately be zero prosecutions.

    Cayley also said he was confident no action would be taken in a separate International Criminal Court probe into alleged abuses by British soldiers, and ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda will close the preliminary examination this year in respect of Iraq and the UK.

    Many of the 1,000 cases were brought by disgraced former lawyer Phil Shiner, through his firm Public Interest Lawyers, which passed on approximately 65 percent of the 3,392 allegations received by the Iraq Historic Allegations Team. His seemingly crusading efforts led to him being named human rights lawyer of the year in 2004 by human rights organisations Liberty and JUSTICE, for “his tremendous skill, tenacity and dedication to fighting for justice” - he went on to win the Law Society's solicitor of the year award in 2007.

    His legal actions were central to the claim UK soldiers had captured, tortured and murdered innocent Iraqi civilians after the Battle of Danny Boy near Amara in 2004 - however, in 2014, a report by the Al-Sweady Inquiry ruled the dead had been members of the Mahdi army militia, ambushed a British patrol and were killed in exchanges of gunfire. Shiner subsequently admitted paying an Iraqi ‘middleman’ to find claimants, in breach of professional standards.

    ​Shiner was subsequently charged by the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal on a number of counts of professional misconduct, but failed to attend its two-day hearing, on the basis he was unwell and couldn’t afford to pay for a defence lawyer. He nonetheless admitted eight allegations of acting without integrity, including that he made “unsolicited direct approaches” to potential clients, and also admitted another allegation of acting recklessly.

    In this May 6 , 2006 file photo, a British trooper falls after apparently being hit by a rock, as British troops move towards a helicopter crash site in Basra, Iraq's second-largest city, 550 kilometers (340 miles) southeast of Baghdad. Britain’s prime minister announced plans on Oct. 4, 2016 to protect British troops from dubious legal claims made during conflicts.
    © AP Photo / Nabil Al-Jurani
    'All Allegations Must Be Scrutinized': UK to Shut Down Iraq Abuse Investigation
    Andrew Tabachnik, prosecuting for the Solicitors Regulation Authority, said Shiner’s defence was effectively, "I was not in full control of my mental faculties at this time and I didn’t know right from wrong and what I am doing.”

    The tribunal found him guilty of multiple professional misconduct charges, including dishonesty and lack of integrity. In all, 22 misconduct charges were proved to a criminal standard beyond reasonable doubt - including ‘cold-calling’ to find potential complainants and making payments to witnesses to alter evidence - while two other charges were left to lie on file. Shiner was subsequently struck off the Roll of Solicitors and also ordered to pay for the full costs of the prosecution, starting with an interim down-payment of £250,000.

    “His misconduct has caused real distress to soldiers, their families and to the families of Iraqi people who thought that their loved ones had been murdered or tortured. More than £30 million of public funds were spent on investigating what proved to be false and dishonest allegations,” chief executive of the Solicitors Regulation Authority, Paul Philip, said in response.

    Shiner declared himself bankrupt March 2017, owing almost £7 million to the state. In February 2018, the Insolvency Service found Shiner had sold his own house to his family and put it into a trust that allowed him to continuing living there, and had also sold two commercial properties for £550,000 each and transferred two £3,500 guitars to family trust. The Service eventually managed to recover nearly £500,000 from Shiner.   

    Related:

    Graphic Video: UN Reports US, UK, France Possibly Complicit in War Crimes in Yemen
    'Guilty for Exposing US War Crimes': Vivienne Westwood Slams UK 'Show Trial' at Julian Assange Rally
    UK Government, Armed Forces Accused of Covering Up War Crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan – Report
    International Criminal Court May Launch Its First Probe Into Alleged UK Troop War Crimes Cover-Up
    Tags:
    Iraq War, British Armed Forces, British Army, War Crimes
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse