Register
12:07 GMT02 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The drone submarine

    US Military Reportedly Mulls Pouring Money Into Unmanned Submarines Instead of Conventional Warships

    © Photo : courtesy of DARPA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202006021079496577-us-military-reportedly-mulls-pouring-money-into-unmanned-submarines-instead-of-conventional/

    Unmanned technologies are slowly making their way into militaries around the world with at least Russia and China, alongside the US, already working on fielding unmanned submarines and even warships.

    An internal study by the Office of the Secretary of Defence suggests that the US Navy should focus on developing and building unmanned submarines instead of manned vessels to reduce costs, while upgrading military capabilities, Defence News reported citing documents obtained.

    The effort is expected to free up the Navy's resources as building a fleet of unmanned submarines will be less expensive than building several manned analogues, such as Virginia-class submarines. The authors of the study see it as a way to increase the US military presence in global waters at the same or lower cost. While underwater drones will become the Pentagon's eyes in international waters, the remaining manned submarines will reportedly be used for more sophisticated tasks.

    The reported study recommends acquiring as many as 50 extra-large unmanned submarines dubbed XLUUV by 2045, while requesting only two to three additional attack submarines for the scheduled 355-ship US fleet. The same study also reportedly promotes the idea of reducing the number of aircraft carriers from 11 to 9 and replacing them with a flotilla of large and medium-sized unmanned vessels, Defence News reported.

    Russian unmanned submarine Vityaz-D
    © Photo : Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects
    Russian unmanned submarine Vityaz-D

    The Pentagon ordered five Orca XLUUVs from Boeing in 2019 and is expected to buy two vessels each year starting in 2023. The strategy outlined in the study has not yet been adopted and will first be tested via a series of war games, the media outlet reported. Still, it goes in line with calls by Secretary of Defence Mark Esper, who defended the approach of sailing away from large manned warships in favour of the rapid deployment of a larger fleet of unmanned surface and underwater vessels.

    Sea Hunter II
    © Photo : Twitter / @amanda_m_macias
    US Navy to Start Tests for Cutting-Edge Unmanned Vessel 'Sea Hunter II' by Year End

    The US is not the only country working on underwater drone technology, with China and Russia also developing separate programmes in this field. The Russian unmanned submarine called Vityaz-D recently underwent a stress-test by submerging to the deepest point of the ocean, the Mariana Trench, and spending over three hours at a depth of 10,028 metres successfully withstanding the immense water pressure.

    Related:

    Royal Navy Sinks Million Pounds Into Massive 30 Meter-Long Stealth Unmanned Sub – Reports
    US’ DARPA Seeks Millions to Develop Unmanned Flying Gun
    Russian Unmanned Submarine Takes a Dive Into World's Deepest Oceanic Trench
    US Navy to Start Tests for Cutting-Edge Unmanned Vessel 'Sea Hunter II' by Year End
    Scientists Simulate Unmanned Aircraft Striking, Deflecting Asteroid From Earth
    Tags:
    drone submarines, submarines, US Navy, Russia, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse