Register
13:31 GMT01 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Warships participate in NATO's Dynamic Manta 2017 anti-submarine warfare exercise, in the Mediterranean sea, Italy March 13, 2017. Picture taken March 13, 2017

    Russia Records High Level of US Military Activity Near Country's Borders, General Staff Says

    © REUTERS / Antonio Parrinello
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105157/07/1051570724_0:116:3500:2084_1200x675_80_0_0_a6c1364eeaa58795ae0ffdf240537e97.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202006011079487412-russia-records-high-level-of-us-military-activity-near-countrys-borders-general-staff-says/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has recorded high level of US and its NATO allies' military activity near its borders, the chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy, said Monday.

    "The Russian Defence Ministry is constantly monitoring and registering a high level of military activity by the US and its NATO allies near our borders", Rudskoy told a briefing.

    Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, NATO increased the number of drills that appear to target Russia, Rudskoy said.

    To expand its ability for surveillance over Russia, NATO is modernising GLOBUS III radar station in Norway, the chief of the main operational directorate said.

    The chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate also slammed the United States' "aggressive" military surveillance in the Mediterranean Sea area, adding that this contradicts the agreement on Syria.

    "The US Navy's aircraft of the Poseidon family are systematically approaching Russian military bases in Khmeimim and Tartus, when flying over the Eastern Mediterranean. To prevent aggressive surveillance moves, we are forced to scramble our destroyers on duty. Seven cases of this kind happened in April, while in May already 17 such cases were recorded, which is an over two-times increase. We see such flights as contradicting the signed agreements to prevent incidents in Syria's airspace", Rudskoy said.

    The US has increased the intensity of its aerial surveillance over the Baltic Sea, the Black Sea and the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy said.

    "The increasing of the missile defence infrastructure in Poland continues, in addition to the US object deployed in Romania. All the concerns related to the possible placement of Tomahawk cruise missiles there remain in force", Rudskoy added.

    Russian General Staff Slams NATO for Planning Drills in Baltics

    NATO planned to conduct military drills in the Baltics and the Caucasus on 9 May eve, and only the coronavirus quarantine prevented this, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate has stated.

    "It is necessary to note that these drills are clearly of an anti-Russian nature. For example, amphibious operations in the Baltics and the Caucasus were expected to be held on the eve of 9 May. This did not happen only due to the quarantine measures. Almost all the combat training operations were conducted at training grounds, located in immediate proximity to our borders. Objects located on the territory of the Russian Federation are seen as possible targets", Rudskoy said.

    For the first time since the end of the Cold War, NATO held military drills in the Barents Sea just before 9 May, during which Russian ballistic missiles interception was practiced, Rudskoy added, qualifying these exercises as a provocation.

    In the meantime, Russia will move large-scale drills Kavkaz-2020 away from the borders and deeper inside the country.

    "We will continue with the policy of de-escalation. These year, the Armed Forces are not planning to hold large drills near borders of NATO member states", Rudskoy told a briefing.

    Russia is ready to adjust the location of its drills if NATO responds in kind, the senior military official added.

    A briefing by Lieutenant General Sergey Rudskoy, Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff
    © Photo : Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    A briefing by Lieutenant General Sergey Rudskoy, Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff

    The country is also ready to agree with NATO minimal distance between military ships and planes and rules for the interaction of personnel, Rudskoy said.

    "Today, when the world is focusing its efforts on fighting the spread of the coronavirus infection, it is necessary to reduce confrontation, refrain from aggressive activities and show of force", Rudskoy said.

    At the same time NATO has not paid attention to Russia's proposals on de-escalation, Rudskoy said.

    "All of our ideas on easing military tensions were laid out in the letter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Our proposals were de facto ignored", Rudskoy said.

    Despite the ongoing global pandemic, NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group in Latvia held military exercises in April, which saw roughly 600 troops and 100 military vehicles deployed in the south of the country close to the city of Daugavpils.

    Russia Records High Level of US Military Activity Near Country's Borders

    The chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff further elaborated that Russia has recorded high level of US and its NATO allies' military activity near its borders.

    "The Russian Defence Ministry is constantly monitoring and registering a high level of military activity by the US and its NATO allies near our borders", Rudskoy told a briefing.

    Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, NATO increased the number of drills that appear to target Russia, Rudskoy said.

    To expand its ability for surveillance over Russia, NATO is modernising GLOBUS III radar station in Norway, the chief of the main operational directorate said.

    Over the past month, the United States has significantly increased B1-B strategic bombers flights near Russia's borders, including 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) away from the Kaliningrad region, according to the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate.

    The air forces and navies of the US and its allies are now operating more actively near Russia's borders, Rudskoy said.

    "In April of this year, B-1B strategic bombers conducted one flight over the Kamchatka Peninsula, while in May already five such flights were registered ... During these flights, US aircraft approached the border of the Kaliningrad region by a distance of up to 10 kilometres". Rudskoy said.

    Apart from that, the B-1B strategic bombers flew over Ukraine for the first time ever in late May, Rudskoy added.

    Tags:
    United States, Military, NATO, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Golden Girls: Iconic Blondes Throughout the Ages
    Golden Girls: Iconic Blondes Throughout the Ages
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse