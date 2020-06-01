Register
15:06 GMT01 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Arctic fleet's heavy nuclear-powered GM cruiser Peter the Great during the joint sailing of various fleets' vessels for combat training

    Why are Russia’s Most Advanced Warships Deployed in the Arctic?

    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    1150
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107948/55/1079485537_0:264:2048:1416_1200x675_80_0_0_b517e08f23ec6ad1b0ddafb449ab5972.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202006011079486894-why-are-russias-most-advanced-warships-deployed-in-the-arctic/

    The Russian Northern Fleet remains the country’s main military force in the Arctic, something that Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stressed helps protect “important industrial facilities and Russia's economic interests in the Arctic area”.

    On Sunday, Commander of the Russian Northern Fleet Vice Admiral Alexander Moiseyev announced that the fleet would conduct large-scale drills in the Arctic region later in June which would involve the most advanced surface ships and submarines.  Here’s an insight into why the Arctic is on the Russian military’s radar.

    In the early 1930s, the-then USSR intensified research activities in the Arctic region, while also developing military infrastructure in the area and forming the Northern Sea Flotilla, which was then turned into the Northern Fleet.

    A member of the crew of the Yury Dolgoruky nuclear ballistic missile submarine of the Russian Navy's Northern Fleet in Gadzhiyevo in the Murmansk Region
    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    A member of the crew of the Yury Dolgoruky nuclear ballistic missile submarine of the Russian Navy's Northern Fleet in Gadzhiyevo in the Murmansk Region

    During the Cold War, the Northern Fleet was already of strategic importance to the Soviet Union, given that the fleet was tasked with helping provide security of missions carried out by the Soviet strategic bombers which flew over the Arctic.

    This explains the fact that the country’s most sophisticated warships were delivered to the area to implement the task.

    Former Northern Fleet commander Vyacheslav Popov said that the fleet was the first to get the largest missile ships and nuclear-powered submarines.

    “It can be explained by its location. The Baltic and Black Sea Fleets, for example, are located in a geographically limited theatre. As for the Northern Fleet, it has direct access to the ocean”, Popov added, recalling that during World War II, only this fleet conducted naval operations in the Barents and Norwegian seas, as well as in the Atlantic.

    Mikhail Nenashev, chairman of the All-Russian Fleet Support Movement, in turn argued that from a strategic point of view, the US remains Russia’s main potential adversary at sea.

    “In the event of a threat of a nuclear attack, the fastest and most effective response will come from Northern Fleet bases, not least because the fleet’s submarines are capable of firing directly from their moorings,” Nenashev pointed out.

    According to him, the Northern Fleet currently accounts for more than 50 percent of the entire striking power of the Russian Navy.

    An aerial view shows the Russian nuclear submarine Dmitry Donskoy moored on the eve of the the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg, Russia, July 28, 2017
    © REUTERS / Anton Vaganov
    An aerial view shows the Russian nuclear submarine Dmitry Donskoy moored on the eve of the the Navy Day parade in Kronshtadt, a seaport town in the suburb of St. Petersburg, Russia, July 28, 2017

    This includes more than forty nuclear-powered and diesel submarines equipped with cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as many multi-purpose surface ships. The fleet also comprises powerful anti-submarine aircraft and a developed coastal defence system.

    Currently in service with the Northern Fleet are state-of-the-art Borei-class atomic submarines Yury Dolgorukiy and Knyaz Vladimir, plus the world’s largest submarine Dmitry Donskoy, fitted with 20 ballistic missiles and Yasen-class new generation subs.

    One cannot but mention the heavy nuclear missile cruiser Pyotr Velikiy (Peter the Great) which is the fleet’s flagship armed with twenty launchers of Granit supersonic anti-ship missiles, Kinzhal anti-aircraft systems and anti-submarine torpedoes.

    As far as the Arctic region is concerned, it is also worth noting that the area is optimal for testing the new Russian nuclear-powered submarines and the test infrastructure is located relatively close to scientific and shipbuilding facilities in the cities of St. Petersburg and Severodvinsk.

    Meanwhile, Northern Fleet commander Alexander Moiseyev has underscored that air defence of the Russian segment of the Arctic is being improved and the Northern Sea Route is under reliable protection. He added that the most advanced Russian missile systems S-400 Triumph are currently on combat duty on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago.

    Tags:
    missions, drills, Cold War, Russian Northern Fleet, importance, submarines, warships, Arctic, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse