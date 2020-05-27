Register
21:49 GMT27 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Official Says Pentagon Could ‘Rapidly’ Prepare New Nuke Test as US Exits Open Skies Treaty

    Nuclear Weapon Archive
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    105
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107660/40/1076604073_0:59:1280:779_1200x675_80_0_0_aa05c73027880096f0fa1c23a0ae2522.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202005271079436151-official-says-pentagon-could-rapidly-prepare-new-nuke-test-as-us-exits-open-skies-treaty/

    As the US exits a key, confidence-building international treaty, a top Pentagon official has stated the US is capable of preparing a nuclear weapons test in just “months,” if necessary.

    “If the president directed, because of a technical issue or a geopolitical issue, the system to go test, I think it would happen relatively rapidly,” Drew Walter, the Defense Department’s acting deputy assistant defense secretary for nuclear matters, said Tuesday at a Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies event.

    He added that “a very quick test with limited diagnostics” could occur “within months.”

    The US hasn’t tested a nuclear weapon since September 23, 1992, just before negotiations for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) began in 1993. The United Nations adopted the treaty in 1996, and while the US has signed the treaty, the US Senate has never ratified it, a status shared with Egypt, Israel, Iran and China. India, Pakistan and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), additional nuclear powers named in the treaty, have not signed it.

    Walter noted the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), which maintains the US nuclear arsenal, “has a requirement to retain the ability to resume testing on particular timelines. Reviewing those timelines for the readiness posture regularly is always prudent.”

    He added that NNSA officials “maintain the capability to do all of that underground work,” which Defense One explained means they have a location suitable for an underground nuclear test. Tests went underground in the mid-1960s following a ban on atmospheric tests, which dramatically reduced the amount of radioactive particles in the atmosphere.

    Walter’s comments come amid reports by the Washington Post that the Trump administration has “an ongoing conversation” about reviving nuclear tests.

    Citing “a senior administration official and two former officials familiar with the deliberations,” the Post reported on May 22 that the talks between senior officials of several top national security agencies occurred on May 15. They reportedly discussed the move in light of a US State Department report published in April accusing Russia and China of secretly carrying out low-yield nuclear weapons tests.

    “The United States assesses that Russia has conducted nuclear weapons-related experiments that have created nuclear yield,” the State Department said, adding that activity at China’s Lop Nur test site in the Gobi Desert gives rise to “concerns regarding its adherence to the ‘zero yield’ standard” for nuclear weapons testing.

    A senior Trump administration official told the Post the purpose of rapidly organizing such a test would potentially be to demonstrate to Beijing and Moscow that the US is capable of doing so.

    “It would be an invitation for other nuclear-armed countries to follow suit,” Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, told the Post. “It would be the starting gun to an unprecedented nuclear arms race … If this administration believes that a nuclear test explosion and nuclear brinkmanship is going to coerce negotiating partners to make unilateral concessions, that’s a dangerous ploy.”

    On May 22, the US announced its departure from the Treaty on Open Skies, a multilateral agreement between the US, Russia and more than two dozen other countries permitting scheduled spy plane flights over each others’ territory since 2002. The purpose of the flights was to defuse suspicions about the other side secretly planning an attack or violating international treaty agreements, such as nuclear test bans. 

    The US accused Russia of failure to comply with the treaty, and US President Donald Trump has postured, as with other treaties and agreements from which the US has withdrawn under his tenure, that if Russia wants to retain the Open Skies Treaty, they can negotiate a new agreement.

    Related:

    'Lowers Threshold for Nuclear Arms': Norwegian Professor Warns Against Missile Cooperation with US
    US Approves Preliminary Design for Future Long-Range Nuclear Deterrent, Air Force Says
    China Concerned as US Mulls First Nuclear Test Since 1992, Foreign Ministry Says
    Tags:
    China, Russia, Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization, National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), test, US nuclear weapons
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists marvel at the sumptuous interior of the Komsomolskaya station.
    Underground Architectural Wonder: Moscow Metro Celebrates 85th Anniversary
    Trump's favourite means of communication and weapon of choice, Twitter, has turned back on him recently, after the platform labelled one of his posts as containing falsehood. The president soon voiced his anger about the move - in a tweet, of course - threatening to shut down all social media hushing conservative opinions.
    Bitter About Twitter
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse