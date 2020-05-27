Register
06:22 GMT27 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An F-35C Lightning II from the Rough Raiders of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125 prepares to make an arrested cable landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70).

    Close Call: US Navy Stealth Fighter Barely Claws its Way into Air After Leaving Deck - Video

    US Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    104
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107235/82/1072358232_0:0:3000:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_a30b89c5781afedbd8f658ba6501b78b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202005271079426248-close-call-us-navy-stealth-fighter-barely-claws-its-way-into-air-after-leaving-deck---video/

    The terrifying footage posted on social media is not for the faint-hearted, as it seems to show a fighter jet careening off the deck of a supercarrier and disappearing, ostensibly into the waves

    For those adrenaline junkies online, two videos have been posted on Instagram showing a nerve-wracking moment when a US Navy F-35C Joint Strike Fighter is launched from the deck of an American supercarrier at seemingly minimum catapult power.

    In the first video, posted by RCAF_Pilot, the stealth fighter suddenly drops off below the rising bow of the ship in a chilling moment after having zig-zagged along the catapult track at an oddly slow pace. The viewer can relax the next instant, though, as the fighter reemerges, appearing to climb into the air, escaping the waves.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Good thing we have test pilots for this! #Repost @owen.aviation.photo ・・・ Why there are test pilots 😳 #repost @cincohamilton ・・・ Something you don’t see everyday...low energy catapult launch! That sink is scary, but it was a part of the test plan. The folks at PAX River needed to find the lowest amount of energy that the catapult needed in order to safely launch an F-35C...they definitely found it! Through a smart build up and mitigation the test professionals go where others don’t. #aviation #testpilot #f35c #aviationphotography #aircraftcarrier #catapult #f35 #flightdeck #carrier #aviationdaily #avgeekphoto #fullsend #nogutsnoglory #instaavaition #comeflywithme #aviationphotography #afterburner #pilotlife #militaryaviation #aircraft #avgeek #fighter #airforce #fighterpilot #flying #fly #flight #aviation #aviationgeek #rcaf_pilot

    Публикация от Mark Shular (@rcaf_pilot)

    In the second video, one is offered a fascinating different angle of the tense moment, from below the bow of the ship. In it, the F-35C claws its way into the skies after skimming the waves in a dangerously close manoeuvre, with the waters shown parting because of the engine exhaust.

    According to the person who posted the videos, the spine-tingling moments involving the jet were part of a testing programme for the F-35C involving assessment of minimum catapult energy for a safe launch.

    The caption reads that experts at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, also known as NAS Pax River, were attempting to determine the lowest amount of energy that the catapult needed in order to safely launch an F-35C from the deck of a supercarrier.

    It adds that the terrifying sink below the bow was also apparently part of the test plan, and the last video, offering an angle from the front of the ship, shows just how closely the aircraft skimmed the waves.

    5th Generation Stealth Fighter

    The US Marine Corps is now operating both F-35B and F-35C squadrons after the arrival of the first aircraft carrier variant of the fighter jet to the service in January 2020, marking the official transition away from the F/A-18 Hornet.

    The F-35C – the culmination of over 50 years of aircraft carrier-based fighter evolution – is a 5th Generation, long-range stealth strike fighter designed and built explicitly for carrier operations.

    In this Aug. 31, 2009 file photo, Lockheed Martin Executive Vice President of the F-35 program Dan Crowley, left, and Lockheed Martin CEO Bob Stevens, right, guide then-Defense Secretary Robert Gates, center, through the F-35 Lightning II assembly line at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company in Fort Worth, Texas
    © AP Photo / Tom Pennington
    In this Aug. 31, 2009 file photo, Lockheed Martin Executive Vice President of the F-35 program Dan Crowley, left, and Lockheed Martin CEO Bob Stevens, right, guide then-Defense Secretary Robert Gates, center, through the F-35 Lightning II assembly line at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company in Fort Worth, Texas

    According to manufacturer Lockheed Martin, the fighter combines the capability of operating from a carrier deck with the capabilities of stealth, fused sensors and reliability, offering enhanced survivability and increased mission success rates.

    Staff Sgt. Zade Vadnais
    The first F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing lands at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 21, 2020. A total of 54 F-35As will be stationed at Eielson AFB by the end of 2021, which will make Alaska the most concentrated state for combat-coded fifth-generation aircraft

    The F-35C, with larger wings, greater internal fuel capacity and more robust landing gear than the other variants, is suitable for catapult launches, with its wingtips also folding to allow for more room on the carrier’s deck while deployed.

    “The F-35C represents the leading edge of advanced fighter attack aircraft today… It will give the Black Knights a technological advantage across the entire spectrum of tactical aviation. This includes everything from advanced sensor and weapon integration to increased range and endurance. We will be more survivable and more lethal than we have ever been,” said a press release issued by the 3rd MAW on 22 January.

     

     

     

     

    Related:

    F-35C Jets to Be Armed With Hypersonic Cruise Missiles - Reports
    US Navy’s F-35Cs Ready for Action, Service Says
    Video: US Marines Receive First F-35C Carrier Variant
    Tags:
    F-35C, Lockheed Martin F-35C Joint Strike Fighter, F-35C
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Faces, Women's Silhouettes & Even Fruit: What Images Can be Seen in Photos of Martian Surface?
    Faces, Women's Silhouettes & Even Fruit: What Images Can Be Seen in Photos of Martian Surface?
    COVID Chutzpah
    COVID Chutzpah
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse