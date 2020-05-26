Tests of Russia's Poseidon Drone Carrier, Belgorod Sub to Last Until End of 2021 - Source

“The Belgorod will be tested for about another year and a half", the source said. "In case the test is successful, the submarine will be prepared to be handed to the navy."
The source added that the first launch of the Poseidon drone is scheduled for this fall.
"In the fall, the practical launch of Poseidon is scheduled from the Belgorod nuclear submarine, which is the first experimental carrier of these drones", the source said.
The nuclear submarine Project 09852 is designed to carry out research missions. It will carry uninhabited deep-sea vehicles and bathyscaphes, as well as special scientific equipment. It will be engaged in studying the bottom of the Russian Arctic shelf, searching for minerals at great depths, and also laying underwater communications.
Poseidon is a nuclear-powered, nuclear-capable unmanned underwater vehicle. The system is currently undergoing testing. If all goes to plan, the Russian Navy expects to receive about 30 of the drones by 2027.
Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the Poseidon in 2018, touting it as one of half a dozen new strategic systems meant to ensure Russia’s ability to respond in the event of nuclear aggression by the US or its allies. According to the president, the vehicle is capable of traveling at great depths and with an intercontinental range at speeds several times greater than most submarines and modern torpedoes can achieve.
