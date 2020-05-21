Russia Ready to Sell Abroad New Radar Locator Detecting Hypersonic Targets - Defense Exports Agency

"Today, Rosoboronexport launches to the [international] market a new radar locator, capable of efficiently detecting a wide range of modern and prospective air targets, including hypersonic targets," Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said, as quoted by his press service.
Mikheev expressed the belief that the radar locator would be in demand in the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East and North Africa.
Russian arms exporter Rosoboronexport showcases its newest radar, which can easily detect a wide range of aerial objects, including hypersonic targets #Russia pic.twitter.com/EctOS3gK5g— Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) May 21, 2020
Last week, President Donald Trump announced that the US is developing a state-of-the-art hypersonic missile that he stressed should be superior to those currently created by Russia and China.
This came as the US withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) Treaty in August 2019 after formally suspending its INF obligations in February that year and triggering a six-month withdrawal process.
