Register
21:21 GMT20 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    White House Took Money Intended for New Aircraft Carrier to Build Border Wall Instead - Report

    © REUTERS / Stringer .
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    260
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107936/84/1079368432_0:295:3036:2003_1200x675_80_0_0_b0b1e62664c1fd9884b2d16e90e9fca9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202005201079368860-white-house-took-money-intended-for-new-aircraft-carrier-to-build-border-wall-instead---report/

    A new congressional audit report has revealed that funds needed to begin construction of a new amphibious assault ship for the US Navy later this year were instead redirected to fund construction of the US-Mexico border wall. The move could have long-lasting implications for the governmental balance of powers as laid out in the US Constitution.

    In a new report from the Congressional Research Service (CRS), the independent watchdog agency notes that $650 million set aside by Congress to begin early construction of a new America-class amphibious assault ship were instead used to fund US President Donald Trump’s pet project of a wall on the border between the US and Mexico. As a result, construction of the ship could be delayed, and future vessels in the class will be more expensive to construct.

    Robbing Peter to Pay Paul

    According to the May 6 report on the status of two amphibious assault vessel types, Congress set aside an extra $650 million not requested by the Pentagon for the fiscal year 2020 budget in order to push the US Navy into signing an early contract for construction of the “LHA-9,” the next ship in the America-class line.

    However, when the White House extended its declared national emergency on the southern US border for another year in mid-February 2020, the Pentagon then moved to supply $3.8 billion of the $7.2 billion in total funds “reprogrammed” from parts of the existing budget toward construction of the border wall. 

    The administration declared the emergency in February 2019 after a failure to compel Congress to authorize $5.7 billion for border wall funding, with a six week-long government shutdown only squeezing $1.3 billion out of Democratic lawmakers. By declaring the border emergency, Trump acquired the ability to redirect funding in support of the administration’s proposed solution: building a barrier on the border - power he retained by renewing the declaration for another year.

    “The reprogramming action acknowledges that LHA-9 is a congressional special interest item, meaning one that Congress funded at a level above what DOD had requested. (The Navy’s FY2020 budget submission programmed LHA-9’s procurement for FY2024 and requested no funding for the ship.) The reprogramming action characterizes the $650 million as ‘early to current programmatic need,’ even though it would be needed for a ship whose construction would begin in FY2020,” the CRS report explains, noting that Congress set aside the extra funds because it believed an earlier construction date would save money.

    The U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6). (File)
    © CC0 / U.S. Navy
    The U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6). (File)

    According to the report, the Pentagon got around this obvious impediment to its plans by categorizing the LHA-9 as a ship advanced from fiscal year 2024 to fiscal year 2023, not as a ship bumped back from fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2023, in its budget proposals for fiscal year 2021 - a sleight of hand the research agency notes poses significant problems for the role of Congress as laid out in the US Constitution.

    Constitutional Questions

    In exploring the question as to whether or not the Pentagon was “disregarding or mischaracterizing the actions of Congress regarding the procurement dates of these three ships,” the CRS notes a real danger is posed to the “power of the purse under Article 1 of the Constitution, and for maintaining Congress as a coequal branch of government relative to the executive branch.”

    One potential explanation supplied by the CRS is that the Department of Defense is trying to “inflate the apparent number of ships requested for procurement in FY2021 and the apparent number of ships included in the five-year (FY2021-FY2025) shipbuilding plan,” which could potentially “establish a precedent for DOD or other parts of the executive branch in the future to disregard or mischaracterize the actions of Congress regarding the procurement or program-initiation dates for other Navy ships, other Navy programs, other DOD programs, or other federal programs.”

    However, aside from constitutional questions, the delay in constructing the LHA-9 could also cause the ship’s cost to increase by roughly $500 million.

    The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report on the Navy’s fiscal 2020 shipbuilding plan noted that if the next America-class ship isn’t built until 2024, the resulting seven-year gap from the time the last ship was constructed “would effectively eliminate any manufacturing learning gleaned from building the first 3 ships of the class,” causing the price to increase from the estimated $3.4 billion to approximately $3.9 billion.

    Building Gaps Plugged With Overseas Budget

    Shipbuilding isn’t the only area hurt by border wall emergency procurements, though. Late last month, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced the restoration of some $545.5 million in funds for 22 construction projects deferred by the funding shifts.

    These projects span from construction projects at West Point Military Academy to pier maintenance at a Washington state naval base and a new middle school at a Kentucky base, among others, according to McClatchy.

    That money didn’t come out of thin air, though: according to Politico, the funds were redirected from another 19 projects, most of which were under the Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) umbrella used by the DOD and Department of State to fund base operations abroad. The outlet notes the projects were in nations such as Germany, Japan, Norway, Spain and Jordan.

    “This is significant because lawmakers specify in the annual appropriations bills that OCO funds are to be spent for projects overseas, and here they will be used for a wall in the US,” Politico noted. “Moreover, the appropriations to fund the new list of deferred projects were approved by Congress after the president’s emergency border declaration.”

    Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX), the House Armed Services Committee’s ranking member, blasted Esper’s move, saying the secretary was “substituting the judgment of the department - and actually the administration ... this is not totally at the discretion of the secretary. It is substituting the judgment of the administration for the judgment of Congress.”

    By Morgan Artyukhina

    Related:

    US Senator Warren Introduces Measure to Divert Funds for Border Wall to Fight Coronavirus
    US Awards $180Mln Contract for 15 Miles of Border Wall
    Pentagon to Reportedly Redirect Funds for Anti-Russia Projects to Pay for Border Wall Construction
    Tags:
    defunding, Border Wall, Congressional Research Service, amphibious assault ship
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man wearing a face mask walks past The Forever Marilyn statue by Seward Johnson, which is also wearing a mask amid the Coronavirus outbreak in National Harbor, Maryland on 11 May 2020.
    I Know You, Mask! Statues With Covered Faces Abound Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse